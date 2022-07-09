RUSSELL As temperatures in the Tri-State hover around 90, Morning Pointe Senior Living reminds seniors and their families to take precautions against heat-related illness.
“Older adults are especially vulnerable to developing heat-related illnesses when temperatures are high because of the aging body’s decreased capacity to adapt to changes in body temperature,” Mandy Taylor, senior vice president of clinical services at Morning Pointe Senior Living, said. "Older adults do not adjust as well as young people to sudden changes in temperature. They are more likely to have a chronic medical condition that changes normal body responses to heat. They are also more likely to take prescription medicines that affect the body’s ability to control its temperature or sweat."
Tips include:
* Stay inside where there is air conditioning, if possible. If your home doesn’t have air conditioning, contact your local health department or locate an air-conditioned shelter in your area.
* Do not rely on a fan as your main cooling source when it’s really hot outside.
* Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.
* If your doctor limits the amount of fluids you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink during hot weather.
* Don’t use the stove or oven to cook; it will make you and your house hotter.
* Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.
* Take cool showers or baths to cool down.
* Do not engage in very strenuous activities and get plenty of rest.
* Check on neighbors who might need help cooling off.