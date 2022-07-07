BECKLEY While the West Virginia State Police investigation continues into the officer involved shooting that occurred on Wednesday in Bradley, the name of the man involved has been released.
The suspect has been positively identified as Matthew Scott Jones, 36, of Culpeper, Virginia, according to a news release issued by Captain R.A. Maddy, deputy chief of staff for the West Virginia State Police.
At this time no further information will be released, according to Maddy.
Investigators had earlier given the following details concerning the shooting.
Initial calls received about 9:47 a.m. Wednesday reported an armed suspect fleeing from a crash scene off of Dry Hill Road in Raleigh County, according to a press release issued by Capt. R.A. Maddy, deputy chief of staff for the West Virginia State Police.
The suspect then stole a truck reported as being blue in color and fled in an unknown direction, Maddy said. A short time later, the suspect was located at Big Lots near the Raleigh Mall in the stolen vehicle.
The suspect refused to stop for officers and a pursuit ensued leading into Fayette County and back into the Bradley area of Raleigh County. The pursuit ended when the vehicle became disabled off of Route 19 in Bradley, Maddy stated. The armed suspect exited the vehicle and was engaged by law enforcement.
During a short standoff, the suspect continued to brandish a handgun, resulting in gunfire from law enforcement, causing the suspect's death, Maddy said. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department and troopers with the West Virginia State Police were on the scene for several hours.