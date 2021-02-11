Sheets and blankets are nice and cozy on a bed, but sheets of ice and blankets of snow can cause a nightmare.
In northeastern Kentucky, about a quarter- to half-inch of ice enveloped tree limbs and coated roadways. Snow intermingled with sleet to provide another layer of precipitation as area power and road crews worked to restore order and ensure safety.
County, city and state snow plows and salt trucks used an aggressive approach throughout Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Counties declared states of emergency and government agencies closed as authorities advised against travel throughout the day Thursday.
As of early Thursday evening, Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 workers in Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas and Rowan counties reported I-64 had clear travel lanes with occasional slush and snow-packed off-ramps in places.
Downed trees and power lines caused road blockages throughout the region. For instance, Ky. 377 in Rowan County and Ky. 168 (Valley View Road) in Ashland were among obstructed roads.
Snow/ice will remain on roads into Friday morning, warned KYTC District 9. Snow-plow crews are logging 12-hour shifts in order to help people who must travel.
Visit goky.ky.gov, visit the KYTC District 9 Facebook page or follow @KYTCDistrict9 on Twitter for more information on road conditions.
As of 10 a.m., Kentucky Power announced 24,000 customers in Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence and Rowan counties were without power. A large portion of them — 10,328 — call Boyd County their home.
Boyd County opened the community center (Ky. 180 in Catlettsburg) and the road department (Anthony Drive in Ashland) for warming stations and emergency shelter for the general public.
Customers can report outages and check the latest restoration information for their account any time at kentuckypower.com/outages or by downloading the Kentucky Power mobile app at Kentuckypower.com/app. The outage map is updated every 15 minutes. Restoration information is added when known. Customers can report outages online, on their mobile device or to the Customer Operations Center at 1-800-572-1113.
Customers can also get specific information about outages via text message and/or email by subscribing to Kentucky Power outage alerts. To sign up, visit Kentuckypower.com/alerts. Information is also posted on the Kentucky Power Facebook page or on Twitter (@KentuckyPower).