Sometimes it’s good when the forecasts are wrong, especially when ice is involved.
That appears to be the case in northeastern Kentucky, which saw little ice accumulations late Thursday into Friday morning, making the effort to clear roads relatively easy for crews.
However, officials are warning of flooding in some spots, particularly in rural areas that known to cover up with water.
The dreaded threat of power outages appears to have missed the area as well, according to Kentucky Power spokeswoman Cynthia Wiseman. The spokesperson reported as of Friday afternoon, about 155 customers were without power, primarily around the Pikeville area.
Over on the road side of things, highway spokesman Allen Blair reported all major roads — such as U.S. 23, U.S. 60 and I-64 — were clear in Boyd, Greenup and Carter. However, with temperatures dipping into the single digits Friday evening, Blair said crews would continue to treat the roads with salt and hit the pavement Saturday morning to clear up slick spots.
Blair did caution that while crews were addressing back roads for ice, some areas are still packed with sleet and snow, which can cause slick conditions.
Flooding appeared to be the primary issues for the roads. In a news release on Friday, state roads warned of flooding in rural areas of Boyd, Carter and Greenup.
In Ashland, City Manager Mike Graese reported crews were following the standard operating procedures of addressing the ice, sleet and snow in five zones. He said between 6 and 8 a.m. things started to get real slick but crews were able to address it without too many problems.
Graese said there was no significant flooding in the city and the little ice accumulations did not cause any problems.
“We’re going to continue salting and treating roads into Sunday when the weather gets above freezing,” Graese said. “I think if this weather had turned colder earlier in the evening on Thursday, we’d be in an entirely different situation.”
Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney reported no ice issues in the county, stating he "was very happy with the outcome of the storm."
Chaney did report flooding in southern Boyd County and Summit-Ironville area, stating crews were out Thursday night putting up signs to warn motorists of the high water. On Friday afternoon, the waters appeared to be receding, Chaney said.
"It's all heading in the right direction," he said.
Over in Greenup County, Judge-Executive Bobby Carpenter reported county road crews had very little issues clearing up the roads, although the small dusting made plowing difficult because there was so little to move.
“I think we can consider ourselves lucky,” Carpenter said. “My daughter lives up in Columbus and it’s a whole different story up there today. But I’m ready for spring real bad.”
Law enforcement around the region reported very few accidents and problems. Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods in Boyd County reported a couple accidents on I-64 early Thursday evening, while Greenup County Sheriff Matt Smith said “things were quiet (Thursday) night and into (Friday).”
Smith did note some flooding in the “usual spots” such as White Oak and Kehoe.
Chief Todd Kelley at Ashland Police said his agency only responded to one accident, which was not really weather-related.
“I spoke with a friend in law enforcement in northern Kentucky and it’s an entirely different story up there,” Kelley said. “They’ve been struggling with all the ice up there since Thursday afternoon.”
Trooper Shane Goodall of Post 14 — covering Boyd, Greenup, Carter and Lawrence counties – said “everything’s been smooth.”
The following areas were identified as flooded by state roads:
Boyd County
• KY 845 at mile point 0-1 near KY 1654 in Rush near the Carter County line.
• KY 5 near mile point 2.9 along Williams Creek
Carter County
• KY 1654 on the Boyd/Carter line
Greenup County
• KY 784 between mile points 10 and 11 at the Kehoe/ Three Prong area.
• KY 2 at mile point 6.5 at Warnock in the area of Antioch Church/ Wagner’s Store
• KY 503 between mile points 0.5 and 2 in the area of Lost Lick and Culp Creek.
(606) 326-2653 |