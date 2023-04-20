ASHLAND To most observers, Kaleesia Blair is a typical 5-year-old girl who likes to go to parties, play games and spend time with animals.
But she faces special challenges: She was diagnosed with alpha-gal syndrome when she was 3.
"I was a little bit angry," she said of the diagnosis.
Alpha-gal syndrome, also known as alpha-gal allergy, red meat allergy or tick bite meat allergy, is a serious, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction caused by a tick bite, especially that of the lone star tick, according to the Centers for Disease Control. It causes an allergy to red meat that extends beyond a nice steak dinner.
Those with alpha-gal syndrome not only have to strike red meat from their diet, but many become ill from cooking fumes. Most restaurants are off-limits because the food to be served to a sufferer can't come in contact with the cooking area or utensils used on red meat.
But there are more items that must be examined for mammal byproducts, particularly carrageenan, a food additive that works as a stabilizing and emulsifying agent often found in nut and soy milks, deli meats, protein shakes and powders, chocolate milk, yogurt, popsicles, ice cream, infant formula and prepared meals. Although it's not a mammal byproduct (it's from seaweed), its molecular structure is so close to that of alpha-gal that many sufferers must avoid it, too.
Kaleesia's mother, Jennifer Blair, said she's become an avid label reader, but sometimes that's not enough.
"I'm on the phone all the time with different companies trying to find out exactly what is in their products," Blair, wife of Jeremy Blair, said. "Things in the grocery store change and there's no notification."
Gina Dickens knows the feeling. The Catlettsburg resident with alpha-gal syndrome said she, too, researches everything. Her allergy is so severe, she uses only frozen vegetables to avoid carrageenan and she special-orders personal care products, as carrageenan is found in many shampoos and soaps.
Whenever they vacation, those with alpha-gal syndrome take their own pots, pans and utensils to avoid cross-contamination and to avoid the risk restaurants may present.
Expect alpha-gal syndrome to become more widespread. It's thought to be caused by a bite from the lone star tick, which was the most common tick in Kentucky, according to a recent University of Kentucky study. Female lone star ticks are identified by a white spot on their backs, while males are a reddish-brown.
In 2002, 24 cases of alpha-gal were found in the United States; now, there are thousands of cases, according to insectshield.com.
Dickens and Blair both say they have met more and more people with alpha-gal in the area. That's why Dickens said she is starting a support group for those with the syndrome.
"I feel like this is what I'm meant to do — try to help little people like Kalee and try to keep people from getting it," Dickens said.
A support group is one way to do that.
"A point for all of alpha-gal sufferers is to have a community of ourselves to spend time with, people who automatically understand what we are — a safe group," she said. "It's important for young children so they can have their safe group and do things together."
(606) 326-2661 |