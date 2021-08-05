George Holbrook religiously watches early-morning TV news on Lexington stations.
Thousands of people do the same thing, but Holbrook, a 60-year old Grayson man, feels fortunate to simply be upright, mobile and breathing. It’s been around four months since he received a right kidney April 18 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, surgery made dicier in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Holbrook doesn’t mind taking 31 pills a day to combat organ rejection, and he doesn’t miss the thrice-weekly dialysis treatments.
“I’ve got new life,” Holbrook said. “ … I’ve lost 66 pounds since the surgery.”
Holbrook’s medical troubles began in 2018, when he was hospitalized with a case of pneumonia — and found out his kidney function was down to 6%. Last year, he joined a national list of kidney patients waiting for healthy organs.
A family member is the best option, but Holbrook’s situation was tricky; he was adopted as an infant, his biological parents are deceased, and he wants nothing to do with his blood siblings.
Holbrook was supposed to have the surgery in April 2020 — until he didn’t.
“They found a cyst on one of (the donor’s) kidneys,” Holbrook said.
Charlotte Carter has known Holbrook since he was 3. (He still calls her “Nanny.”) She, her first husband, the late Herman Sparks, and current husband, Sam Carter, have stayed in touch with Holbrook over the decades.
“(George is) very special to me, even though we’re not related,” Ms. Carter said. “I asked the good Lord if He’d let me help George … I know if I was in his situation, I’d appreciate it if someone would help me.”
Ms. Carter was home when the phone rang at around 3:40 p.m. April 17 — a call she prayed would come.
“I work at Malone Funeral Home (in Grayson); I had worked the night before, and I thought I’d get some work done,” she said. “It was raining, and I had been to the funeral home, too, that day. When I got home, I did some laundry, and I was going to do some dinner for my husband.
“The phone rang, and George said, ‘Nanny, they’ve got a kidney.’ We took off, and we got there a little after 6.”
Holbrook was equally excited and nervous.
“I called Charlotte; I said, ‘Are you ready?’” he said. “She said, ‘Where are we going?’ I said, ‘kidney transplant. She said, ‘you’re kidding me;’ I said, ‘no, (UC) just called.’”
Dr. Kimberly Hoffman is an Acute Care Nurse Practitioner with UC’s Renal Transplant team. She said organ replacement and post-surgery treatment in a COVID-19 pandemic involves multiple challenges.
“Immunosuppression (preventing the body’s rejecting an organ) brings with it multiple challenges for COVID; it carries with it its own risk,” Hoffman said. “We recommend vaccines, but everyone gets to make their own decision.”
Holbrook came home five days later.
“You talk about sore, I was sore for about a month,” he said.
Holbrook stayed with the Carters for about a month after the surgery, and they drove him to Cincinnati twice a week for post-operation appointments.
“At first, George slept a lot,” Ms. Carter said of the trips. “We talked a lot about how fortunate he was to have gotten a kidney and how blessed he was to have it work.”
Holbrook giggled at the thought.
“I’d sleep every time we’d go, going and coming,” he said. “She’d wake me up when we got close to I-275; she’d say, ‘You’ve got to tell me where to go.’”
Holbrook’s advice for someone waiting for an organ is simple.
“Just don’t give up,” he said. “Keep waiting; you’ll eventually get one.”
For more information about organ donation, call Holbrook at (606) 316-3635 or the University of Cincinnati Medical Center at (513) 584-7001.