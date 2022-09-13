CATLETTSBURG The glow of candlelight flickered and flashed across the pained faces of those left behind on Monday night. Friends, family and community members gathered at a vigil to pay their respects to those who perished in a fire 25 years ago.
Working with the candlelight, small smiles would break occasionally to illuminate the space where an apartment building once stood. A painted American flag stretched upward along the side of the neighboring building, facing the lot of the former site.
Just before daybreak on Sept. 12, 1997, Michael DeBoard, Courtney DeBoard, Tara Petty, Mary Jane Jenkins, Kenny Jenkins and Mark Lee Jenkins lost their lives.
Electrical problems caused the fire that broke out on 2505 Center Street. It was the deadliest fire in Kentucky since 1977.
As family members clutched their candles tightly to their chests, they recalled stories of their loved ones as if only minutes had passed since they died.
Mark Lee was just 8 years old on the night of the tragedy and was two weeks away from his 9th birthday. His family said he was 100% boy, was as hyper as could be and loved Halloween.
Mark Lee's father and namesake, Mark Jenkins, remembered a time Mark Lee rolled down the hill behind where the apartment once stood, and stumbled upon baby bunnies. He was devastated that he had actually rolled onto one and wanted to bring the rest home as pets.
Tyler, Mark Lee's younger brother, laughed as he recalled always wanting to tag along on Mark Lee's adventures, much to his older brother's dismay.
As baby brothers often do, Tyler wanted to accompany Mark Lee to a sleepover at their grandparents, Mary Jane and Kenny's apartment on the night of Sept. 11.
Mark Lee's mother, Kathy McKinley, recalled that Mary Jane said she could only handle one of them that evening and because Mark Lee asked first and was the oldest, he was the one who ended up at the apartment that night.
Jenkins said his mom, Mary Jane, loved to play bingo and played every day. He said she was fiercely independent and raised them that way. "She took us to every ball game and practice."
Her love and devotion to her children later emerged as a proud and caring grandmother.
Jenkins said Kenny was a sports fanatic and closely followed the Boyd County Lions and Kentucky Wildcats. "He could tell you any stat about any baseball player to ever live," he said.
Kenny's family giggled among each other when they discussed that Kenny always wore shorts, no matter the temperature outside.
The Jenkinses resided in the rear of the building.
At the front of the complex, young lovers Michael DeBoard and Tara Petty lived with their new baby girl Courtney, who was just two months old at the time.
DeBoard and Petty were set to be married 11 days after the blaze.
"Michael was a great man and he loved being a dad," said Tammy DeBoard, Michael's sister. "... The day he found out he was going to be a dad was the best day of his life."
DeBoard said she was now the last remaining out of six siblings but that following Michael's death, they all agreed they wanted to live "like Mike."
Tammy DeBoard's niece, Shana McKenzie, said baby Courtney was born the day after her birthday and recalled telling Tara at the time to "hold her in," so their birthdays would match up.
McKenzie said she enjoys thinking about the memories but gets angry knowing how many good memories of which they were robbed.
DeBoard said the importance of the vigil is to ensure remembrance. "I just don't want anyone to forget," she cried.
"I want to remember them but also bring awareness to people. This could've been prevented," DeBoard said.
McKenzie reminded her aunt that she had aided in passing ordinances and enforcing codes so that no families had to endure what they have for the past 25 years.
The families hope to raise more awareness for the victims and plan to reach out to Catlettsburg's City Council to add their names to the flood wall.
A member of city council was present Monday evening and a wreath was gifted from the city and Mayor Faith Day.
A plaque has been placed just beside the American flag painting in memoriam of the lives lost 25 years ago.
