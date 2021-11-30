CATLETTSBURG Catlettsburg Elementary students on Tuesday celebrated a $30,000 donation from the local Arby’s franchise for a new playground.
The AES group brought the check along with an Arby’s food truck, popcorn and cotton candy to the school. The $30,000 brings the total raised for the new playground to more than $70,000, according to Principal Jeff Frasure.
Jenna Cumpston is the student council president at Catlettsburg Elementary and is the driving force behind getting a new playground for the students who come after her. Cumpston smiled wide as she expressed how happy she was to celebrate with her classmates and see the $30,000 check.
Students filed out of the school by class and stood on the basketball court for the presentation.
“I was really, really happy, ’cause now I know we can get a new playground for the rest of the people next year,” said Jenna on how she felt when AES brought the check.
“We’ve gathered here today due to the vision of one courageous little girl — Student Council President Jenna Cumpston,” said Frasure to the students, who erupted in cheers and applause. “With Jenna’s vision of wanting to create a positive atmosphere for her fellow classmates and the future Catlettsburg Wildcats, I’m proud to recognize her and her family for all their efforts in raising funds for a new playground.”
Frasure introduced the students to the AES group standing to his right.
The AES group is the fourth-largest franchise of Arby’s, according to director of operations Michelle Carter. Carter grew up in the area and her mother still lives in Catlettsburg.
“It’s near and dear to my heart,” said Carter.
She first heard of the fundraiser by scrolling through Facebook. At the time, the gofundme page had accumulated $1,000 of its $30,000 goal. One of the charity drives in the local Arby’s had wrapped up, and Carter took the fundraiser to the owner to see what assistance the group could give.
Carter was expecting a $10,000 donation, but owner John Wade decided to gift the full goal amount. Carter said every time someone gives a dollar during the local drives, all the funds go back into the community. Catlettsburg Elementary is one of the beneficiaries.
The group presented the check, but not before bringing Jenna up to the front of the school where her classmates sang “Happy Birthday” and she opened a birthday gift from AES.
When asked why she ran for president, the fifth-grader said “because my mom wanted me to do student council, so I decided if she’s going to put me in it, I had to go way up.”
Jenna took that same passion and drive into the goal of getting a new playground.
Frasure said this was the first year for student council at the elementary school and they all wanted to raise funds for the playground. Frasure was tentative, not because of a lack of fondness for the idea, but the money it would take.
“They weren’t going to accept ‘no’ for an answer — not that I was wanting to give them a ‘no’ but it was a little overwhelming at first, the initial look of it and the cost of the equipment,” said Frasure.
Cumpston, with the help of her mother, led the way with her student council behind her to make the new playground a possibility. Joyce Cumpston was at Catlettsburg Elementary Tuesday and watched as her daughter held the check and was cheered on by her classmates.
Joyce Cumpston described her daughter as a mother hen who takes her younger sister, third-grader McKenzie, under her wing, especially when Joyce is at work.
“She is an outgoing child,” Joyce said. “She takes that leadership role to the next level. She’s very helpful."
Joyce said she is a great role model for her younger siblings and is always the one to step up to the plate. She said Jenna’s leadership is rubbing off on the others as they watch her succeed.
“She’s always going above and beyond to help people, that’s one of her best qualities,” said Joyce. “It makes her feel good to help people.”
Joyce was proud of her daughter for showing leadership and initiative by joining student council, then Jenna decided to run for president. When Jenna gave a speech in front of the school, she ran on getting a new playground.
“I said, ‘OK, let’s do this,’” Joyce recalled.
After starting a gofundme, Joyce and Jenna took an afternoon after school to walk through town and ask for donations from all the law offices. They walked away with $600 and more sent funds later that week.
Frasure called Jenna the “epitome of a leader” and shared about her bravery as she went door to door asking businesses and the city council for funds.
When asked about being nervous in front of city council, Jenna said, “kind-of-ish, not really.”
“It’s really impressive. If that’s not a leader I don’t know what is,” said Frasure. “Odds are she’s going to be out of here by the time the playground is done, but her legacy is going to live on.”
She may not be a student at Catlettsburg when the playground is installed, but that didn’t deter her one bit.
“’Cause my sister, she is there and we’ve had that playground ever since I’ve been in preschool,” Jenna said. “I want her to have something when I leave and I want everyone to enjoy it and have a new thing in the playground.”
The Catlettsburg City Council has also pledged $30,000. Other businesses and community members account for the remaining $10,000-plus. With the city contributing, the school is looking at opening the playground up to the community, said Frasure.
“It’s huge for the whole community,” said Frasure. “Catlettsburg is one of the tightest-knit communities I’ve ever been in. They take care of their own. It’s phenomenal to see what they can accomplish together when everybody gets together. Without everybody’s efforts none of this would be possible.”
Jenna’s favorite part of the process has been “just making everyone happy that we are getting a new playground” and days like Tuesday celebrating and playing with friends.
The students were treated with an Arby’s food truck and spent the afternoon on their current playground and playing ultimate rock paper scissors.
“Jenna! Jenna!” chants rang out on the basketball court as the fifth-grader stepped up to take her first turn in ultimate rock, paper, scissors.
As Jenna spoke with The Daily Independent, she was told by another Catlettsburg student that she is the best classmate ever. She hopes to continue her leadership on as she heads to middle school next year, but she’s not thinking much about what’s next, she’s focused on her mission, a new playground.
“I’m focused on that for now,” she said. “Yeah, I’d like to do this in middle school, too. I enjoy it and it makes a lot of people happy.”
Jenna may not have her next goal laid out specifically, but she knows she wants to continue to lead and the importance of kids like her taking the lead and learning.
“Later in life, it’ll help them out if they go get a job or go to college. It will help them out getting a good scholarship or a job and do better,” said Jenna.
