CATLETTSBURG A Catlettsburg mom was celebrated on Wednesday during the elementary school’s site-based decision meeting.
Michelle Sloan was presented the Bridges over Barriers award by Jenny Caperton, coordinator of the family resource center. Sloan was selected as the individual winner by the statewide Family Resource Youth Services Center (FRYSC).
Sloan didn’t know why she and her family were asked to attend the meeting, but was aware Caperton had nominated her for an award.
The award goes to individuals, non-profits and for-profit businesses “who have gone over and beyond expectations and barriers to achieve their goals,” said Caperton.
Sloan told the group that she struggled with meth and heroin addiction. The mother of six saw her children put in foster care. She said she never thought she would see the day that she’d meet her grandbaby.
However, Sloan worked the programs. She went through drug court, was connected to Pathways and START (sobriety treatment and recovery team).
“Drug court saved my life,” said Sloan.
Sloan now works with START and helps others who were on the same road she once found herself. Sloan put in the work in the programs and is celebrating more than five months sober.
“The team she works on works with young families with kids zero to five and parents with substance abuse issues,” said Brandy Brown, a service region administrative associate with START.
As a family mentor she partners with social workers to try to keep kids in the home, and if not, reunites them as soon as possible.
“Michelle is a bringer of hope,” said Brown. “She brings me hope every day. She impacts my life and I tell her all the time ... We’re really proud of Michelle.”
Sloan said first she had to learn to love herself then take everything one day at a time.
When it comes to helping others, she uses her experience to connect.
“For me, it’s about remembering where I came from and proving to people that they don’t have to live their life like that … they deserve better than that,” said Sloan.
“Michelle is an amazing person. She overcame so many barriers personally and in doing that she really impacted her whole family … their outlook to the future. Now, she constantly giving of herself to help other people who’ve experienced or are experiencing those same issues and trying to seek recovery, said Brown.
Sloan’s mom worked at Catlettsburg Elementary, so the staff knew her family and what she was going through. Caperton said Sloan was lucky and smart as well as willing to admit she needed help. Sloan had a family that she could rely on as a support system and listened, even though reluctant at times.
Sloan credits her family, friends and coworkers for their constant support. She still goes to these friends, family and those she works with when she’s having a bad day.
“She reached out when she needed help,” said Caperton. “No one’s perfect … everybody’s going to have a bad day. If she had a bad day and needed the help, she asked for it. And a lot of people see that as a failure and they don’t want to (ask for help).”
As she was celebrated by the council, tears snuck out on to the faces of many in the room that filled with applause.
Sloan said she hopes her kids see that “no matter what life throws at you, you can always pick yourself up. It doesn’t define who you are.”
As for the award, Sloan was shocked and didn’t expect it.
“I didn’t think my mess would ever turn into this,” said Sloan.