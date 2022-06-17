CATLETTSBURG A $9.5 million project to rebuild seven miles of I-64 in Boyd County is ongoing as contractors focus on roadside repairs, safety improvements, and new blacktop, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Contractors have been working mostly off the roadway since April to renovate ditch lines and drainage, stabilize embankments beside or underneath the highway, fix intersection concrete at interchanges, and reconstruct the eastbound on ramp at Catlettsburg to improve sight distance and safety.
Next week, more contractors will come in to work on the I-64 mainline as crews begin milling and paving — basically, removing old layers of blacktop and applying new asphalt.
Motorists will see an increased number of workers present and more trucks entering and leaving traffic.
Even though the work zone remains one lane each direction between the Cannonsburg and Catlettsburg exits (mile markers 184 to 191), be prepared for slowed traffic — especially near working crews
Current I-64 traffic conditions in Boyd County:
• Eastbound traffic approaching the Cannonsburg exit and westbound traffic approaching from West Virginia must merge left as the right lane is closed. Exit ramps are open but could be between barrels. Orange exit signs will mark any changes.
• All I-64 traffic will stay in one lane from mile markers 184 to 191, and traffic will be shifted side to side in the work zone as needed.
• As indicated, on ramp traffic entering the highway must yield to oncoming traffic.
• The speed limit on I-64 has been reduced to 55 miles per hour to protect workers and travelers, and will be monitored by law enforcement.
Because the work zone includes both the Cannonsburg and Catlettsburg exits and is a busy part of I-64 — as many as 14,000 vehicles a day use the highway — motorists are advised to be prepared for traffic delays or use alternate routes through summer. Contractors have until Nov. 30 to complete the project, but work could be finished earlier.
The project is being done by Mountain Enterprises, Inc., under a $9,511,750.43 low-bid Transportation Cabinet contract.