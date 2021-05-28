Both eastbound lanes of I-64 are blocked at the 168 mile marker (adjacent to the Carter County fairgrounds just west of Grayson) as a result of a crash, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
All eastbound I-64 traffic will be detoured for the next several hours. East I-64 traffic should exit at Exit 161 at Olive Hill to U.S. 60 east to Ky. 1947 to return to I-64 at Exit 172 at Grayson.
Traffic will be heavy along the detour route — especially at the exits, and at the Ky. 7 signal at Grayson. Motorists should seek alternate routes, or prepare for delays. Slow down, use extreme caution while exiting and along the detour route.