Dr. Roger Huston was named the new Dean of the School of Business at Kentucky Christian University.
Huston stepped into the role Jan. 1, and said that so far it has been his favorite job he’s had.
“There’s the religious identity, there’s the family like atmosphere, there’s the beautiful setting here in eastern Kentucky,” said Huston.
Huston is from the Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, area and said he’s accustomed to being close to the Appalachian region.
He says the role allows him to utilize a variety of skill sets he has developed through his career. Huston was working as a management consultant. There he worked with nonprofits and businesses and individuals on managing their organization.
“There's different components involved in that there's strategic planning, program evaluation, leadership, development, for development, things related to making sure the organization is structured well, and allowing for people to have input and feedback throughout,” said Huston.
In addition to his business background, Huston has worked in the religious sector and in higher education.
He has been a research assistant at the University of Delaware and a teaching assistant at Iowa State University. He served as the director of a non-profit, religious organization in Iowa called Testify that helped people navigate tough questions, issues and struggles in their faith in a connected environment. He has worked in other church roles and part-time teaching as well.
“Roger has taught at colleges and universities in the areas of economics, business, public policy, and political science,” stated a release. “Roger graduated Summa Cum Laude with a B.A. in Religion with Honors from Simpson College. He then earned a Master of Arts in Religion from Yale University. Roger also holds a Master of Public Administration from Iowa State University and a Ph.D. in Public Policy from the University of Delaware. As the Dean of the School of Business, Roger is focused on increasing student enrollment, revamping the existing undergraduate curriculum, adding graduate programs, forming student clubs and honor societies, and enhancing business and community partnerships.”
Huston explained that he has been looking to move into Christian higher education for some time, and the pandemic offered him personal and professional opportunities to search outside of the Gettysburg area.
He ultimately chose KCU for its religious identity, the family-like atmosphere and its growth potential.
“It has the ability to do a lot of things really well and there’s still a lot of things that can be done to improve, so it was definitely an opportunity I couldn’t turn down,” said Huston. “It offered a lot of different opportunities for myself professionally and because I aligned so well with what KCU offers … its environment.”
As the Dean of the School of Business, Huston will teach two classes this semester as well as oversea all professors in the department. His focus at the moment is growing the program, analyzing the curriculum and doing community outreach.
Huston will seek out partnerships and collaborative opportunities in the community and with the other schools within the university. He hopes to “have common approaches,” he said, adding that collaborative measures help offer the best service and instruction for students.
“I very much enjoy trying to have a collaborative approach and find common goals and interests,” said Huston. “So as that pertains to this particular role we're really looking on are really looking to grow and develop not only our current curriculum, but also our partnerships with other organizations and community members and businesses, to offer more programs and events, like internships, and we have a leadership conference coming up in March.”
Huston will oversee the budget, evaluate performance and assessments and a plethora of other duties and responsibilities that fall to the dean of a school.
The position gives him the flexibility to multi-task or focus in on one particular project depending on the day, which he enjoys. Huston said the leadership aspect and responsibilities are also enjoyable.
His hopes are to use his research, writing, speaking and collaborative skill sets to grow and expand the program into the area and region for the benefit of the students and the community.
“I see (the role) as allowing not only the School of Business, but also the university as a whole, to really stretch out and be more involved in the community and let people know that, you know, we are providing a service where we're trying to transform our students into effective leaders in their communities that are really wholly aligned with the mission, vision and goals of this university and very excited that I'm here and working toward that goal,” said Huston.