HUNTINGTON The 12th annual Huntington Music and Arts Festival, scheduled for Saturday at Ritter Park Amphitheater, will feature more than 20 bands.
The events start today, with a talent show at the J.W. Scott Community Center at 1637 Eighth Ave. A sock hop, roll-a-rama and drag performances will be at 9:30 p.m. at 137 Seventh Ave.
For Ninth Street Live, Rozwell Kid and Friendly Fire will perform, followed by the Downtown Getdown Crawl, with Darrin Hacquard at Boots, Mike Campbell at Hank’s and Somana at LaFontaine’s. The event will be at 314-300 Center Plaza.
Saturday will bring performances by Bendigo Fletcher, Cole Chaney, El Dorodo, Charlie Brown Superstar, A Story Told, Scott Holstein, Rob McNurlin, Scott T. Smith, Cumberland, Abe Partridge, Dee Oh Gee, Jeremy Short, John Inghram Band, Golden Shoals, Cutler Station, Ally Fletcher, James Merry and the Parts Supply, Shawn Benfield, Roy F. Bush, James Harless, Shelby Lore, Jayce Turley, She’s a Wizard, Long Lost Something and the winner of the talent show. The amphitheater is on Caldwell Road in Ritter Park.
An after-party at The Loud will feature Massing and The Dead Frets with DJ Tim Irr. The Loud is at 741 Sixth Ave.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit hmafestival.com.