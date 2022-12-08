HUNTINGTON The Huntington Tri-State Airport has successfully reached the community match fundraising goal of the recent Soar Campaign, according to a press release.
The U.S. Department of Transportation had pledged a grant of more than $1 million with the stipulation that the community makes a financial contribution of at least 25% of the funding.
“We want to sincerely thank all of our donors. From the large amounts committed by the many businesses and organizations throughout the region to the individual donors, we appreciate the support of the airport and the campaign,” said Brent Brown, Executive Director of the Huntington Tri-State Airport.
The next step in the grant effort has already begun. Airlines have been approached by HTS officials with the goal of providing additional services and routes to the airport.
“While the airline industry is facing a severe pilot shortage since COVID, we remain positive that our airline partners will continue to work hard to provide the region with additional routes,” said Brown.