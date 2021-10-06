HUNTINGTON In celebration of Huntington’s 150th Sesquicentennial Anniversary, the City of Huntington is presenting the MyHuntington Mosaic made possible by MyHuntington, the City of Huntington’s 150th Committee, Bulldog Creative Services and the thousands of images submitted by the community, according to a press release.
The mosaic, on display in Downtown Huntington on the corner of 4th Avenue and 10th Street, is a result of more than 10,000 smiling faces of community members and residents of Huntington, all with stories being told from over the years, which made the design and implementation of the project a rewarding success.
“The mosaic is a beautiful representation of what Huntington is all about,” says Christine Borders, VP of Creative Services at Bulldog Creative Services, and a member of the MyHuntington Committee. “It speaks for all the people who come together in our community and also tells individual stories of each person who lives, works and plays here.”
Visitors to the mosaic are encouraged to post their photos and selfies with this piece and add the hashtag #MyHuntington to show off the downtown art piece.
Visit www.myhuntingtonwv.com for more information.