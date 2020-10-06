HUNTINGTON To observe the 50th Anniversary this fall of the Marshall University plane crash, the Huntington Museum of Art will present an exhibition of work by Harry Bertoia, the artist who created the Marshall University Memorial Fountain.
"Titled Rising, Renewing, Reaching: Harry Bertoia and the Marshall University Memorial Fountain" is presented by the Polan Family in Memory of Dorothy and Lake Polan Jr.
“HMA is honored that Celia Bertoia, the daughter of the artist, will be visiting HMA and Marshall University this fall to observe the 50th anniversary of the Marshall University plane crash,” HMA Executive Director Geoffrey K. Fleming said.
Celia Bertoia is tentatively scheduled to present The Dr. Lawrence B. and Shirley Gang Memorial Lecture from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 13 at the museum.
The Memorial Fountain on the Marshall University campus has become a powerful symbol of the university itself, serving as a centerpiece for the school grounds and a vigilant reminder of the airline tragedy that occurred on Nov. 14, 1970, when 75 players, coaches and supporters of the football team perished.
The choice of Bertoia as the designer of an on-campus memorial to mark the Marshall tragedy is an interesting case study in the often-contentious process of determining what constitutes a proper symbol for public memory. Soon after the tragic event occurred, acting Marshall University President Donald Dedmon appointed a committee to decide on a memorial. Several ideas were discussed, including proposals to feature a buffalo or football players as part of the memorial’s motif. Architect Keith Dean, who had designed the Marshall Student Center on campus, suggested Harry Bertoia as a candidate to create the memorial sculpture. Bertoia had been recommended to Dean by Roberta Emerson, director of the Huntington Museum of Art, who knew of his work through the artist’s sculpture in the museum’s holdings. Dean hoped Bertoia’s work could be placed in a spot in front of the Center that had already been designed to house a fountain (construction on the Student Center had begun in 1969, well before the crash).
An emotional debate occurred about the MU commission, centered upon whether an abstract work of art could properly commemorate the tragic loss of life. High-ranking Marshall University Athletic Department officials maligned Bertoia’s design, condemning the choice of a “surrealist” artist and questioning whether the work was a tribute to “flower children” or football players. Nevertheless, the committee, headed by Huntington businessman Lake Polan, Jr., voted 5-4 to commission Bertoia to create the memorial. Once the fountain arrived from Bertoia’s Pennsylvania studio and was dedicated on Nov. 12, 1972, public sentiment swung in favor of the work and it has since become a beloved symbol of the University.
To mark the 50th anniversary of the Marshall air tragedy, HMA will feature an exhibit that displays the broad range of the multi-talented Bertoia’s work, including his furniture designs as well as prints, sculpture and jewelry, with a focus upon his work on the MU Fountain.
The exhibition will be on view in HMA’s Switzer Gallery through Jan. 3. An exhibit of Marshall University Fountain photographs by David Pittenger will be on view in HMA’s Virginia Van Zandt Great Hall during the run of the Bertoia exhibition.
For more information on exhibitions at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.