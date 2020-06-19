CATLETTSBURG A West Virginia man accused of a June 11 break-in is among those a Boyd County grand jury indicted last week.
Christopher E. Thorn, 41, of Huntington, was indicted on a sole count of second-degree burglary, a class C felony punishable with between five and 10 years in prison. Thorn is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond, per online jail records.
At 1:22 a.m. on June 11, a deputy was dispatched to a Summit home for reports domestic call, according to a criminal citation. The caller told police Thorn had broken into her house, deputies said.
Feeling threatened, the victim told police she grabbed her gun as Thorn “hovered over her,” the citation states. When the victim called 911, Thorn left the home, deputies said. Police found Thorn near the home at the time of his arrest, the citation states.
An indictment is a formal accusation made by a grand jury, a group of citizens called to determine probable cause of a felony. Any one named in an indictment is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The following people were indicted by the grand jury:
• Jessica D. Peterman, 29, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one count of first-offense DUI, one count of first-degree possession of an unspecified (first offense) and three traffic violations.
• Jeffery A. Martz, 59, of South Point, was indicted on one count of public intoxication and one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense).
• Christina D. McDowell, 35, of Olive Hill, was indicted on one count of shoplifting less than $500 in value and one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense).
• Leonard Smallwood Jr., 51, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of public intoxication and one count of first-degree possession of an unspecified drug (first-offense).
• Jewl B. Selvey, 27, of Sandgap, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.
• Tracy T. Oxedine, 42, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one count of shoplifting between $500 and $10,000 in value, one count of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and one count of fraudulent use of a credit less than $500 in value over a 6 months period.
• Andrew A. Albertson, 43, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of heroin (second offense).
• Lisa Morris, 59, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of knowingly exploiting an adult in excess of $300.
• Mark K. Kirk, 59, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one count of first-degree trafficking of methamphetamine in excess of 2 grams (second or greater offense). The grand jury also filed a first-degree persistent offender enhancement, which could result in a longer sentence if he is convicted.
In a separate case, the grand jury indicted Kirk on one count of first-degree trafficking of heroin (first offense), one count of first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine in quantities greater than 2 grams (first offense) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. The grand jury also filed a first-degree persistent felony offender enhancement in that case.
• Christopher Prince, 39, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of possession of marijuana, one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first-offense) and tampering with physical evidence. Prince was indicted earlier this month in an unrelated drug and gun case.
• Pete Gonzalez aka Jose Lopez, 52, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of tampering with physical evidence. Gonzalez was indicted earlier this month in another drug case.
