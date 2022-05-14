HUNTINGTON The Huntington Comic and Toy Convention will return to the Mountain Health Arena on June 4 and 5.
The event is presented by Jarrod Greer, owner of Lexington Comic and Toy Convention and The Inner Geek stores in both Ashland and Huntington.
With 10 years of convention experience, Greer and his event coordinator, Catrina Hencye, have proven they know how to provide entertainment, but they also understand that markets, although different, are made up of people.
“It doesn’t matter how much talent you have in the booths, or how many celebrities are signing autographs and taking pictures,” Greer said. “If people aren’t happy, then you don’t have a convention. So, everything we do is about making sure everyone has the best time possible.”
He said the Lexington market is different from our local market and customers will look for different things in a convention.
Greer said it has scarcely been three years since he bought the previous Huntington convention, TriCon, and the people who regularly attended that popular convention had grown accustomed to the way that convention had been run.
“Now we are doing things a little differently, and we have to prove ourselves,” he said. “And our goal is to continue to do that.”
Hencye agreed.
“We aren’t taking anything away,” Hencye said. “We are just adding to it.”
That means more comic creators, vendors and celebrities people.
“We want to give Huntington their best convention,” she said. “People in Huntington like wrestlers, for instance, and this year we have Sting at the Huntington Comic Con.”
Greer agreed Huntington convention goers like wrestling.
“And I learned a long time ago that when you can make the biggest slice of people happy you are more successful. But I want to make the other slices happy too,” he said. “So, we listen to everyone about what it is they want to enjoy at our conventions. And overall, I am happy about the way Huntington is coming together.”
Part of “customizing” the event to the audience is providing live music in Pullman Square, where convention goers tend to shop.
“We are trying to book live music for the entire convention, because last year I noticed if there was music playing, there was more people in Pullman Square,” Greer said. “When we switched to a DJ, the crowd thinned out considerably.” He said getting people to the square is important because many commented last year about the beautiful walkable downtown in Huntington.
Along with the live music, some of the headlining celebrities will be Sting, and comic icon Jim Shooter.
“Jim Shooter is such a wonderful man,” Hencye said. “He was the editor in chief for Marvel Comics, an advocate for creator’s rights in the industry, and one of the co-founders of the Valiant Universe,” she said. “One way or another he’s been involved in 90% of everything you’ve seen.” Greer added.
A full list of celebrities, vendors and creators is available on the convention website.
Greer and Hencye said convention goers should start securing their tickets and photo ops and making plans to sit in on panels.
The convention website, huntingtoncomiccon.com, is a perfect source of information for this, as well as times, pricing, and what days which celebrities will be attending.