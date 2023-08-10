HUNTINGTON It will be a CHiPs kind of event, as actors Eric Estrada and Larry Wilcox of the 1970s television show “CHiPs” will appear at the Huntington Comic and Toy Convention this weekend.
The crime drama series aired on NBC from 1977 to 1983, first on Thursdays and then was moved to Saturdays.
The event at the Mountain Health Arena also will feature:
- Sean Schemmel, a voice actor best known for the voice of Son Goku in the Funimation dub of the Dragon Ball franchise.
- Bob Hall, comic artist and writer, playwright and theater director.
- Dave Aikins, illustrator of more than 100 books.
- Jim Shooter, writer, editor and publisher of comic books.
- Corey Taylor, lead vocalist of Slipknot.
- Daman Mills, voice actor known for Frieza of Dragon Ball Super.
On Saturday only, actor and comedian Tom Kenny will appear. He’s known for voicing SpongeBob SquarePants, Heffer Wolfe in “Rocko’s Modern Life,” the Ice King in “Adventure Time,” the narrator and mayor in “The Powerpuff Girls,” Carl Chryniszzswics in “Johnny Bravo,” Dog in “CatDog,” Hank and Jeremy in “Talking Tom and Friends” and Spyro from the Spyro video game series.
For more information, visit huntingtoncomiccon.com.