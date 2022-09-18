OLIVE HILL Local and out-of-state veterans had a weekend of camaraderie with Operation Odyssey Outdoors at the first annual Lt. James Higgins Memorial Hunt.
The hunt was not only a chance to honor Higgins, a former board member of O3, and other fallen veterans, but a time for individuals who lived through similar experiences to bond.
“A lot of vets feel isolated. They feel alone, and they don’t feel connected because people just don’t understand, regardless of what they did in the military if you sign your name on the dotted line, that is up to and including your life,” said Derek Stephens, founder of O3. “Together we’re able to live, not just breathing, heartbeat, brain function live but we’re able to continue to live in honor of those who didn’t make it back.”
While the veterans gathered for a weekend hunt, Stephens said hunting deer was not the main objective. The goal for those involved was to live out the pillars of O3 — camaraderie, wellness and empowerment.
“We speak a universal language where we’re not sitting around talking about stuff. We’re just being together,” said Stephens. “You feel comfortable. You feel normal. You don’t feel crazy. There’s no stigma and none of that stuff around. We just all get it without saying anything.”
One veteran, Jon McQuiston, said events like the memorial hunt are important to have because it isn’t always easy to hunt in the military when constant relocation makes it difficult to know the area, and that the event’s namesake, James Higgins, helped him to get involved in events with other veterans.
“He was one of my best friends and I wouldn’t have any of this if it wasn’t for him,” said McQuiston. “James Higgins, he brought people together all the time. I’m grateful for that and I’m grateful for the people still doing it and helping out.”
The nonprofit will continue to host events for veterans throughout the year, including a bass tournament fundraiser at Grayson Lake on September 24 and the first annual Heroes Helping Youth Hunt for children and teens honoring veterans in October.
“This organization really just gives you some peace to be able to go out there and commune with nature and do good things,” said McQuiston.