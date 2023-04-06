ASHLAND
David Sedaris, Grammy-nominated author of such wacky titles as “Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls,” which was an immediate bestseller, and “Me Talk Pretty One Day,” will bring a night of humor to the Paramount Arts Center. He will appear at 7 p.m. April 6.
He and his sister, Amy Sedaris, have collaborated under the name “The Talent Family” and have written six plays, which have been produced at La Mama, Lincoln Center and The Drama Department in New York City.
His original radio pieces can often be heard on the public radio show “This American Life.”
His Grammy nominations have been for Best Spoken Word and Best Comedy Album.
There are more than 10 million copies of his books in print and they have been translated into 25 languages.