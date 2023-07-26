WARNOCK Nearly four months after skeletal remains were discovered inside of a burned-out vehicle, the remains have been identified as Stacy L. Meenach, a 47-year-old female who lived in that area, according to Greenup County Coroner Neil Wright.
On March 31, the burned-out car was located in a wooded area off Sawpit Road in the Warnock area of Greenup County.
Kentucky State Police and the Greenup County Coroner’s Office removed and processed the vehicle.
The remains were sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for autopsy and DNA analysis.
After finalizing the DNA results, it was determined that the remains were that of Menace.
The cause and manner of death are not being released because the investigation is ongoing. The investigation is under the direction of Wright and Det. David Boarman of KSP.
KSP, Greenup County Coroner’s, the Load Fire Department, Patriot Ambulance, Greenup County Sheriff’s Office, Boyd County Coroner’s Office and the Greenup County E911 Center were all agencies involved in the investigation.