CATLETTSBURG Just like the late Jan Gabriel proclaimed “Sunday! Sunday! Sunday!” — one of the most echoed and recognized phrases in promoting motorsports — Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney is figuratively shouting “Friday! Friday! Friday!” from the rooftops.
Hours after a video teaser appeared on the judge-executive’s Facebook page, Chaney and the county commissioners revealed during a special Fiscal Court meeting that an announcement of notable magnitude is coming Friday at noon at the Boyd County Convention and Arts Center.
“I can’t wait for our announcement,” said commissioner Keith Watts. “It’s going to be pretty big.”
“That’s an understatement,” Chaney said with a chuckle.
Continued Chaney: “We have a huge announcement to make for this community. We’ve worked on this hard for the past 14 months. It’s great to see it coming to light.”
Chaney and company cruised through a four-minute meeting on Wednesday.
The two items on the agenda were as follows:
• A resolution authorizing expenditure of the American Rescue Plan Funds. Through the ARP Act, the county will receive $9 million, Chaney said. Half of that was transferred from the federal government in June.
“This money is allowed to be used for certain aspects they put out,” Chaney said.
Chaney said the county will set aside $2.5 million for the purchase of property, which is part of the aforementioned announcement. Chaney said “our bonds have sold. We will be receiving the money from our bonds July 23. We’ll take $2.5 million from that bond money and place it back into the American Rescue Plan fund account we have set up. So we’ll be reimbursing this transaction within the next 10 days.”
• Proposed approval of a real estate purchase agreement. County attorney Phillip Hedrick has reviewed the agreement, Chaney said.
In an early-June meeting, the Court unanimously passed an $11 million bond to be used for parks improvement, the farmers market, the convention center, the animal shelter and the economic development project that will be announced on Friday.
The bond was the result of refinancing a pre-existing bond. By keeping the payment the same but decreasing the interest, Chaney said there is an additional $5 million available, which will not come out of the taxpayers’ pockets.
