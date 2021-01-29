With the arrival of two viable COVID-19 vaccines and more on the verge of being approved, Americans and residents of other countries around the globe are finally beginning to see light near the end of a long, dark tunnel.
And though a large percentage of the population has indicated both the willingness and the desire to receive a vaccine, many still maintain a high level of distrust for those vaccines. Some area residents have voiced concerns over the effectiveness of the vaccines, how long the protection the vaccines offer will last, and have also voiced concerns over possible side effects.
Some of the reasons behind the concerns might be something as simple as not understanding how vaccines work, and even a difficulty deciphering scientific terminology. The scientific community labels things in a certain way in an attempt to be as descriptive as possible. Consider this to be a type of shorthand which allows them to understand something more quickly within their frame of reference, and in doing so maintaining a smooth workflow. To most, scientific terminology might seem anything but short, but consider this: five 10-letter words in a sentence are still “shorter” than the numerous pages it would require to convey the same amount of information.
Unfortunately, most have never learned the shorthand, or even taken a medical terminology class. Key words such as pathogen, antigen and antibody only provide a vague idea of what is happening and why. The word vaccine is also less obvious than would be considered useful to most people. Most people have a loose understanding that it is a shot that protects from disease, but they really aren’t certain how it works. This can cause an initial reaction of distrust, or the opposite response. Some believe vaccines are “too good to be true,” whereas others think that they are somehow a “magic bullet” that immediately fixes everything. Neither of those responses are necessarily accurate.
Most medicine of any sort begins by helping bodies heal themselves, so it is important to begin there. With regards to sickness brought on by an external source, such as the diseases caused by viruses, the body’s immune system is the first line of defense. The body has certain barriers, such as skin, mucous membranes and the fine hairs in noses and ears that try first to keep out the virus. But there are other systems in place to deal with viruses and other contaminants if they breach those first defenses. Specialized cells in the body attack the virus in an attempt to destroy it, and then builds antibodies based upon what they have “learned” fighting the virus.
These cells also form “memory” cells that allow the body to respond more quickly and effectively the next time that virus is encountered in the future. Where it may take a very long time for the body to heal itself on the first exposure — it did not yet know what it was fighting or how to do it — subsequent exposures find the body ready to produce the exact cells needed to fight the virus. In many cases, this process is so efficient that people may not realize they have encountered the virus a second time, because the body instantly responded to kill the virus. This is called immunity to a certain pathogen and can have a varying percentage of effectiveness.
The purpose of vaccines is to eliminate the steps between first exposure and a high percentage of immunity. Vaccines “teach” the specialized virus fighting cells in the body the most effective way to stop the virus. The importance of vaccines is their ability to skip those intermediate steps. The human body might be able to fight off the damaging or potentially lethal effects of viral infection until enough antibodies are produced to wipe it out, but there is no guarantee this will be the case. Many people’s (more than 400,000 and counting with COVID-19) bodies simply give out or are overtaxed to the point of death before their immune systems ever “learn” the proper way to fight what is killing them.
Vaccines have been proven highly effective in helping individuals whose immune systems are compromised through previous sickness or even genetics. They (vaccines) help them skip straight to the production of life-saving antibodies without being forced to endure the sickness and perhaps long-term damage caused by the disease. No, vaccines aren’t a “magic bullet;” they are, in fact, better. They are a measurable way that sickness can be stopped, drastically reduced or treated. It is still your own bodies healing themselves in the long run. But an effective vaccine is a boost to the finish line (immunity) in a much safer and faster manner.