If nominees are not received, the board selects community or business leaders. Those leaders should not be employed by the local educational agency or serve on the local board of education.
How local planning committees impact school construction projects
- Emily Porter | The Daily Independent
-
-
- Comments
A school’s local planning committee (LPC) is responsible for the development of a school system’s district facilities plan (DFP). A committee is created every four years to do so in accordance to Kentucky Revised Statues.
The LPC isn’t discussed much until it is asked to consider something like a significant building or renovation project within a school. Two local planning committees have been brought in beyond the regular assessment and approval of the DFP. Ashland Independent gathered it’s LPC to discuss a new technical center, which was approved by both the LPC and the local board of education.
Carter County is in the process of discussing renovations and grant money dedicated to East Carter High School along with renovation needs at the district technical center or a new single campus high school that would consolidate both high schools and provide access to a new technical center all on the same property.
The LPC is one of three primary boards or committees that have a say in the process of capital construction. The local planning committee, the local board of education and the Kentucky Department of Education all have a role in the process.
“(The LPC) are charged with reviewing the properties, the facilities of the district, their condition, whether or not they are satisfying the needs of the students in the community,” said Ashland Director of Student Achievement Richard Oppenheimer.
Oppenheimer explained the committee considers if builds have enough space, too much space and the cost of operating those buildings. The LPC also considers the district’s financial status and enrollment trends and “long range forecasts for population changes,” he said.
Oppenheimer said information is gathered from architects, financial advisors and more to determine building goals and feasibility in the district.
“The plan is to map out, OK, here are our priorities in the district for the next five, six years: what we need to do, what we would like to do,” said Oppenheimer. “You prioritize those as to what’s our number one thing now, when it’s all laid out, you will break it down by school and say the school needs, what the school would love to have.”
A district has to balance all of its school buildings wants and needs with funding. Oppenheimer said the committee looks at projections based on enrollment trends to predict the funding it will receive from the state as well as other consistent revenue streams.
Oppenheimer said the committee must consider what the district will be able to afford over the next 20 years.
During Carter County’s local planning committee meeting in Olive Hill Jan. 13, the district’s committee was presented with financial projections combining SEEK allocations, ESSER funds, grants and bonding potential that would allow the district to build a brand new single campus high school.
Andy Lyons said during the meeting that the district has its highest bonding potential he’s seen in decades and will likely not see the potential so high for a significant amount of time.
The committee in Carter County also viewed a draft of its DFP created by architects from RossTarrant who presented to the committee. The committee asked for changes and additions such as a new high school athletic complex and technical center to be included on the next draft.
The Carter County committee is scheduled to reconvene and vote on the project Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at Prichard Elementary.
While finances play into the decisions significantly, as they must be paid for somehow, the goal is student education.
“First and foremost you have to look at what’s best for students,” said Oppenheimer. “Whether that’s structurally, do you have buildings that are safe for your students and staff, and comfortable? You have to look at curricularly, are we providing our students with everything that we can and are there things that we want to offer to our students that we aren’t.”
Adding career pathways and technical education opportunities is the impetus behind both Ashland and Carter’s decisions to consider building or renovating.
Similar decisions have been made relatively recently in Boyd County. A new high school was built and the middle school was renovated to best accommodate students and their education. Boyd County Board of Education member Tammy Pruitt said they consistently look at what students will need in the future.
“We look at all of those things, what are the needs at the time … what the needs are for our students coming in,” said Pruitt.
As technology advances, so does education, and the facilities have to match up. Oppenheimer said something as simple sounding as more outlets to plug in the needed devices for projects and instruction are things local planning committees and boards have to be aware of when making decisions.
The planning committee is created on a four year cycle and is inactive following the completion of the DFP and approval from KDE until the next scheduled facilities planning cycle.
“This committee studies information concerning the district’s building, financial information, demographics and other information at its discretion to develop a plan for further addressing the districts contraction needs,” the manual states.
The dates on the district facilities plans filed with the Kentucky Department of Education show that the current LPC in Carter County was formed more than two years ago in 2019 and another will be formed again in 2024.
Ashland is currently operating with a DFP that was approved in 2015 with findings added in 2017, 2019 and most recently in 2021. Boyd County received a waiver last year to continue with the DFP approved in 2017. Boyd will reconvene on the matter in 2025. Greenup and Russell are also scheduled for review in 2025. Raceland-Worthington is scheduled to assemble a new LPC in 2024, Fairview in 2023 and Lawrence is due for a new LPC and DFP this year.
Beyond the regularly scheduled DFP, the local planning committee can be reactivated by the local board of education to create and discuss a finding or amendment to the district facilities plan. This is what has occurred in both Carter County and Ashland Independent School districts.
Ashland’s local planning committee met in November to add a finding to their DFP to renovate one of their existing buildings on the campus of Paul G. Blazer High School to create a technical center.
Ultimately, the local planning committee has to look at what’s best for the students, said Oppenheimer and Pruitt.
How the LPC is selected
The LPC, according to the KDE School Facilities Manual, is made up of a minimum of 10 and a maximum of 20 members. Those members include parents, teachers, building administrators, facilities directors, central office staff, local board members, and local government building, code enforcement or planning officials. It also includes the school superintendent as a non-voting member.
Districts with a single school have 10 members, which include two parents, a teacher, a building administrator, district facilities director, central office staff, community leader, board member, a local building or zoning official and the superintendents. Those with two schools have 12 members adding a teacher and a building administrator.
Districts with three schools have 16 members adding two additional teachers and building administrators, an additional parent, and an additional community leader to the 10 member committee. A district with four or more schools has 20 members.
Those 20 members include the superintendent, four parents, four teachers, four building administrators, three community leaders, district facilities director, central office staff, a board member and a local building and zoning official.
Equal representation across the elementary, middle and high school levels are required and “all schools shall be represented before multiple representation of a school occurs,” the manual states. “The maximum number of representatives on the LPC from a school shall not be in excess of one greater than the number of representatives from any other school.”
How those representatives are selected depends on the category they represent.
“Districts having four (4) or more SBDM schools shall include representation by a minimum of four (4) school council members, or their designees, on the LPC,” the manual states.
Parent representatives are selected by the PTO/PTA or “the largest organization of parents formed for this purpose shall select a parent representative for their school,” the manual states. The parent representatives must also see the SBDM requirements and must not be employed by the local educational agency or serve on the local board of education.
Teacher representative are selected by the district’s teaching staff. The administrators are selected by district administrators. The process must ensure the opportunities of teachers and administrators to have a voice in the process, according to the manual.
The central office staff selects the central office staff representative, the district’s facilities director is automatically in a position. The superintendent is automatically in a non-voting position. The board of education selects one of its members to serve on the committee.
The local building or zoning official is designated by the sitting superintendent when the committee is first organized on it’s four-year cycle. For example, this position in Carter County would have been decided in 2019 by former superintendent Ronnie Dotson, not the current superintendent Paul Green.
Business and community leaders are selected by the board of education following a nomination process. Advertisements are made on the four-year rotation for nominees to be business and community leaders. From the nominations, the board selects two representatives. Those nominees must provide a letter of agreement to serve.
