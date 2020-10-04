WURTLAND A person can learn much history sitting in the garage of the adorable house that Chester Harris built. On a warm day with the garage door open and sounds of nearby trains whistles blowing, Harris explained which trains are the CSX trains creeping by in Wurtland, and which are the L & N trains across the Ohio River.
“They’re supposed to blow the whistle five times at the crossing,” Harris said.
There’s not much traffic on Riverside Boulevard on this pretty afternoon, but everybody that drives by seems to honk or wave.
“Everybody says it’s my job to sit here and wave,” said the man who recently celebrated his 86th birthday.
One mile away is what could perhaps be called Wurtland’s very own White House. Harris’s aunt, Addie Harris Chinn, actually had the gray house painted white. It’s the stately McConnell House, Law Office, and Slave Quarters near U.S. 23.
Harris grew up in the showplace that’s now used for events like weddings and reenactments. The home was named for the family of its original owner, John McCutchen McConnell, an attorney who was in Kentucky’s House and Senate from 1822-1830. In 1831, McConnell bought the home’s land, the year after Alexander Fulton’s family settled in what became Fulton’s Forge (named Wurtland in 1876).
When the McConnell House was built in 1834 it consisted of four rooms and was expanded to eight-from 1836-1837. Chinn proposed that the historic property be placed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was in 1975 and is one of 20 Greenup County designations on the prestigious register. The house is on a 1.6-acre site near the Ohio River. The property originally had 250 acres.
Harris appreciates the builders’ workmanship.
“Those foundation rocks are hand-cut and notice how precisely they fit. You can’t stick a knife blade between ’em,” Harris said.
Other buildings in the lawn also date to 1834. One is McConnell’s Law Office, but McConnell died before using it.
“The other building was used to store coal on the left side and do laundry on the other side. That is a chicken house there, the little building. Uncle Win built it,” Harris said.Harris shared vivid memories of a tobacco barn Win Harris also built. “They raised that thing full of tobacco and sold it for a nickel a pound.”
Harris also said the property used to have two apple orchards.
Harris described an innovation in the home’s early days, “That’s an old well. Years ago, used to have a windmill on that. hat windmill pumped the water up in the attic. There were two tanks. One was a big wooden tank and the other was a metal tank. They had running water in the house so they ran electricity.”
The house had a bathroom upstairs, but after becoming a tourist destination it was removed and a bathroom was built on the first floor. Harris pointed to a staircase outside that went to a room in the back of the house.
“That was what was called a traveler’s room. Years ago (1800s) when people come through the countryside it was customary to put them up for the night. You wouldn’t know who in the hell you’re gonna have as visitors, so they didn’t want ’em in the house with ’em,” Harris said.
Harris’s grandfather would buy cattle across Greenup County.
“When he got a sizable herd of cattle he would drive them up to Russell and load them on the train, or cattle cars, take ’em to Cincinnati to the stock yard and sell ’em.”
Harris talked about his uncles Bill, Frank and Win Harris getting into the dairy business. “The Pure Milk Plant in Ashland, its origins were started here. They used to sell a lot of milk and they had a insulated building built there (in yard) where they would keep it refrigerated,” Harris said.
Harris said the three brothers opened a milk plant in Raceland before relocating in Ashland. He said the Ashland plant was the most modern dairy in eastern Kentucky.
The fabled house has also been known as The Wurts House, The Biggs House and The Harris House. In 1837, the McConnells sold the property for $8,000 to Wurtland’s namesake, businessman George Wurt. Wurt converted the intended law office into the first private school in Greenup County. At its peak it schooled 20 students. James Biggs paid $14,000 for the house at an auction at the Greenup County Courthouse in 1879. In 1907, the house was sold to John Harris for $10,000. The Harrises had the house longer than any family.
“He (John Harris) moved there from out at Oldtown. He had six boys and six girls, and my dad (Harry Harris) was one of them. Dad lived down there several years and the boys all grew up and left home, and grandfather, he died. My aunt Addie Chinn and a couple of her brothers inherited the place and she bought them out. It stayed in her hands for several years. When she died she left it to her son (Brandon Chinn).”
Harris said Addie Chinn worked for Ashland Oil and also taught school in Raceland and Ironton.
Harris went to live with Chinn’s daughter (Lorraine Chinn) when he was three years old. He said he was about 6 or 7 when they moved to the McConnell House. Addie Chinn was then living nearby in Wurtland with her husband Wurts Chinn.
Harris said a widow, Daisy Williams, was a renter and that she and about four of her children lived on the first floor. Harris and Lorraine Chinn lived upstairs. He said Williams’ daughter, Mildred Bonzo, lives in Wurtland, and that Williams’s daughter Janet Williams lives in a nursing facility in Boyd County.
About growing up there, Harris said, “To me that was home. I loved the place growing up down there. I didn’t have time to play. I think when I was growing up we had to run about 60 head of cattle, and barns to clean, hay to put up in the barns.
“Granddad gave 80 acres out over the river to a couple of his boys,” Harris added. “I think they sold that to Grasselli Chemical Company, and later sold out to Dupont. He had some other property there and he left it to one of his boys. Grandfather sold some of it off to King Powder Company. When I lived there everything was sold off except about 12 acres.”
“I got kind of tickled. I went down there one time and went on a tour and I never heard such a bunch of bullshit in my life as they were telling about that place. But anyway that’s the way it is. People make up a lot of stories to tell. They said that there’s a tunnel that went from the house to the river, and that’s not so. They said they chained the slaves up in the basement, and that’s not so, either. John McConnell had some slaves but their quarters were over next to the hill. I understand those slaves moved to Greenup after McConnell died.”
Harris said the slaves’ descendants are still in Greenup and that he worked with one of them at Armco Steel.
“I did know some of them but most of them are dead now,” Harris said.
Harris lived in the house until joining the Army after graduating from Eastern Kentucky University. After two years in the Army he was hired to teach industrial arts at Oak Hills High School in Cincinnati.
“I lived there (traveler’s room) for a while when I got married,” Harris said.
The old saying, “You can take the boy out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of the boy,” applies to Harris. After eight years in the Queen City area, Harris returned to Wurtland and worked for Armco Steel for 28 years, where one duty was giving plant tours.
“This place was empty for a good while and the vandals came in, carried everything off. It used to be furnished with antiques,” Harris said of the Chinn property. Ameteck Inc. purchased the house in 1989 and in 1991 donated it to the Heritage Arts, Science and Tourism Center.