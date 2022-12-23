GREENUP You might think with a recording studio in your home, making an album would be easy.
But Tom and Anne Stephens have run across challenges while making “My Favorite Sings,” a collection of mostly jazz standards Mrs. Stephens has enjoyed performing during her career. One of those challenges is getting family members together.
“Isaac (her oldest son) is in Louisville and we record when he’s home,” she said. He is a horn player. Her youngest son, Aaron, is studying commercial music at Morehead State University and also performs on the album.
Ryan McGillicuddy, who teaches jazz and upright bass at Morehead, isn’t technically part of the family, but he also contributes to the recording. He has a link to the Stephenses, though.
“He has recorded with us before and next year, Aaron will study bass with Ryan,” said Mrs. Stephens, Greenup County Extension Agent for Community Arts.
Another challenge: Narrowing her favorite sings down to 12.
“There are songs that I’ve sung for years that are just my favorites,” she said. “I’ve sung them 3 million times and I like it every time.”
While she has worked on other musicians’ albums, and said she loves doing so, most of her performing has been live. The album is a bit of a retirement project for her husband.
“Tom knows all the music technology and has had a recording studio for years,” she said. “When he retired (from teaching music), he said, ‘Of all the years we’ve played music, there’s no recordings. I want to do an album for you.’”
Recording started near the death of Olivia Newton John, a singer whose “Hopelessly Devoted” from the “Grease” album was a favorite.
“When I was a kid and loved to sing, what I wanted for my birthday in fourth grade was the ‘Grease’ soundtrack so I could sing along with her to ‘Hopelessly Devoted,’” Mrs. Stephens said. “I loved that song and it became one of my ‘Favorite Sings.’”
Jazz standards are her preferred songs, though.
“I could have lived in the ‘40s and been real happy,” she said. “I love the American songbook. Those are the lullabies I sang to my babies.”
Jazz is a collaborative endeavor, Mrs. Stephens said, perfect for a family of musicians.
“I sing and I play instruments and I know what’s going on and certain piano players like things in certain keys, certain guitar players like things in certain keys, but the quote I like about it is ‘Somebody might be uncomfortable, but it’s not going to be me,” she said with a laugh. “With jazz, it’s not all about the front person. Everybody has an equal responsibility, especially when you’re doing standards. You’re supposed to be creative with what you’re doing. When the horn player does a solo, the horn player becomes the front person, taking bits and pieces of what the singer did and the drummer picks up on rhythmic things the instrumentalists are doing. It’s always going to circle back around to the beginning of the song. ... Everybody has the responsibility to know what’s going on, but the singer is always the one that’s going to lead the roadmap to the end.”
The album isn’t ready for release just yet, but those who want a taste of Mrs. Stephens’ voice can find it on YouTube by searching Stephens Family Jazz, where a parody song called “My Favorite Jeans” can be found.
“If I have this good of a track that we have created in our studio, I can’t resist doing the parody,” she said. “It’s timely and the actual song, ‘My Favorite Things,’ is part of the album.”
There also are recordings for Christmas, including an hour-long holiday show made in 2020, when COVID-19 was in full swing.
So as the recording continues, Tom and Anne Stephens continue to perform live, with shows at Sal’s Italian Eatery and Speakeasy in Ashland, wearing costumes and performing as Roscoe and Tillie May Riverton, in keeping with the theme of the restaurant. They will perform there on Dec. 17 and 30.
“We just want to do what we love and be able to share that with others,” she said.