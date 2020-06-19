FRANKFORT House Majority Leadership is calling on Gov. Andy Beshear to respond to multiple concerns about the executive branch’s management of unemployment insurance and other critical issues stemming from the state’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.
Thousands of Kentuckians have been waiting in long lines around the Capitol to speak with someone about their unemployment insurance claims for eight or more hours at a time.
“This is the first time that many of these people really need government, and it is failing them,” they wrote. “Many have gone months without a paycheck, the collateral damage of a massive failure of leadership within the executive branch. By the end of the second day, 1,100 people were reportedly served. This is just a drop in the bucket, but a shift that provides hope for the more than 50,000 Kentuckians still waiting.”
In the statement, House Majority Leadership said they supported Gov. Beshear’s early efforts in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and “offered assistance multiple times.” They also reserved public comment and addressed concerns through communication with the governor’s staff.
“However, in the weeks and months since the first case was diagnosed, a shameful pattern has developed that calls a great deal into question and demands consideration. Specifically, these issue areas include unemployment insurance, skilled nursing and long-term care, state prisons, the protection of personal data and the decision-making process behind reopening our state. Many are suffering mightily, yet this governor has to be pushed by the public, the media and the courts to take the steps necessary to mitigate the many critical issues that the state’s response to COVID-19 has created.”
The statement said “thousands of Kentuckians” have been waiting for unemployment benefits since March and early April.
“We applaud the opening of a pop-up UI office to give in person assistance. It was the right thing to do and appears to be working as those able to make the trip to Frankfort got help,” they wrote. “But it only makes it more evident that the rest of the state and those waiting in line deserve to be treated better.”
They said most applicants being “investigated” have never spoken to a human being with the administration.
“Despite the governor’s constant reassurances, too many Kentuckians feel forgotten and discarded by a program that exists to provide them a safety net. In late March, the governor told Kentuckians his administration would meet the increased demand on UI. In mid-April, he continued to share that only a small number of claims were unprocessed and laid the blame on customer errors,” the statement said. “On April 27, the administration announced a new hotline specifically for unpaid March filers. Just last week, his administration told reporters that more than 600 claims workers were no longer at work themselves.”
House leaders said it would be easy to claim the concerns are politically motivated, but that’s not the case.
“They (the concerns) are in fact the result of thousands of constituent phone calls, emails, texts and conversations with the people of our districts,” the statement said. “These men and women deserve and demand an equal, balanced, consistent, common sense approach and leadership.”
In closing, the statement calls upon the governor to “address the issues, take action and empower stakeholders to do what needs to be done to open this state safely, quickly and without unnecessary requirements.”