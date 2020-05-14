ASHLAND A federal judge ruled Monday that a Louisa child pornography suspect under house arrest while awaiting trial can go grocery-shopping.
Dale Fraley, 48, is tentatively scheduled for trial on Aug. 10. The judge ruled that all other restrictions will remain place, but as long as Fraley gets the OK from his pretrial services officer, he’s allowed to shop for groceries.
Under the prior arrangement, Fraley’s elderly parents were doing the shopping, possibly exposing themselves to COVID-19.
Fraley was indicted in October 2019 on four counts of enticing a minor through a computer, five counts of receiving child pornography from a computer and a single count of possession of child pornography.
In a May 8 motion against loosening up the restrictions of his bond, federal prosecutors stated Fraley created multiple social media accounts under different names to convince the two girls at the center of the case to send him sexually explicit pictures of themselves.
After Fraley’s October 2019 arrest, he was placed on bond with the conditions that he remain on 24/7 lock-down inside his home unless he had to attend court or a medical necessity, according to court records. In addition, his mother was to live with him and he could have no access to the internet, pay-per-view or any kind of electronic device, the records show. He also has to wear an ankle monitor.
The federal docket shows on April 29, Fraley filed to have his bond conditions loosened from home incarceration to home detention. Under home detention, one can leave their residence for employment, education, religious services, doctors’ appointments, court appearances and other activities for approved by pretrial service officers.
Fraley’s attorneys argued that the defendant’s elderly parents are the only kin he has in the area to run errands for him. Due to the risk posed to them by COVID-19, the attorneys requested he have his restrictions loosened in order to run them himself. Prosecutors argued that Fraley may have left the home twice without permission, although they are investigating whether or not it was a glitch in the GPS system.
Prosecutors also said he has at least one nephew in the area who can run him groceries.
In a separate May 7 filing, Fraley’s attorneys are requesting certain pornographic evidence be excluded from the trial because it does not depict performers under the age of 18.
“The defendant is not on trial for sexual activity and videos with individuals over the age of 18,” attorneys wrote. “Ultimately the jury will be asked to determine whether they believe the defendant committed the alleged offenses with individuals under the age of 18. The content of the adult videos would almost certainly cause some potential jurors to be biased against the defendant.”
U.S. prosecutors have not filed a reply to that motion yet.
If convicted on his charges, Fraley faces between 15 and 30 years imprisonment for each enticement charge. He faces between five and 20 years for each receiving charge and not more than 10 years prison time for the possession charge.
