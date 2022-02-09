CATLETTSBURG While the bulk of Tuesday’s meeting revolved around TIFs and IRBs, the Boyd County Fiscal Court also approved a hotel feasibility study for future development at Camp Landing.
The court unanimously approved the measure to have an outside firm conduct a study for the feasibility of a hotel to the tune of $12,500. Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said the firm tapped for the study comes on the recommendation of Retail Strategies, a firm hired last year to study retail development in Boyd County.
Chaney said right now there’s a 70-75% occupancy rate for hotels in the county, which means the county does not have the capacity to accommodate tourism development. He said the study would help attract future hotels to the area as the tourism industry grows.
Here are some other highlights from the meeting:
• The fiscal court approved second reading on a 3% hotel tax, a 2% hotel tax that would free up the county from a bond and transfer it to the City of Ashland for its convention center and a 1% hotel tax for the City of Ashland.
• The fiscal court voted unanimously to approve a line of credit with Kentucky Farmer’s Bank for emergency road repairs. Chaney said the measure would cut out the middle man — under the current agreement, the credit goes through the Kentucky Association of Counties – and allow the county to deal directly with the bank. Chaney said the credit is for reimbursed projects under FEMA.
• The fiscal court approved a water expansion project on Addington Road, which would come out to about $240,000. The project would move an existing line in SD 4 from the Buena Vista area to Addington Road, which would help with utility hookups for future development. It would also make the line easier to access for repairs. The monies would come out of ARPA.
• The fiscal court approved a lease for an F600, which Chaney said he had already worked out with the commissioners prior to the meeting. He said they had been searching for a truck in a scarce market and the deal popped up and he cleared it with the commissioners before hopping on it.
• The fiscal court approved declaring an old office trailer surplus.
• The fiscal court approved a resolution to designate the ARPA money received last year a loss revenue, which Chaney said was the guidance made by the treasury department. He said the designation would mean the receipts for monies less than $10 million would not have to be submitted.
(606) 326-2653 |