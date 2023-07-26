GRAYSON The Grayson Gallery & Art Center will host “Summer Arts Celebration with the Blues” with an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.
“Visitors are encouraged to dress appropriately for the hot weather and consider making a tax deductible donation at the door,” Gallery Director Dan Click said. “This will help support the musician showcased this month, recent solo-act winner of the Huntington Blues Society’s Blues Competition, Allen Talbott of Elkins, W.Va. Talbott will be representing the HBS in the solo category and, along with the winning band ‘Roosterphonic,’ will be heading to Memphis to compete in the International Blues Challenge in 2024.”
Artists from the Tri-state and all across eastern Kentucky have submitted more than 50 original works in various media for the exhibit, Click said.
Each artist was able to display up to three pieces and are eligible for $50 cash awards, including People’s Choice (by popular vote), GGAC Board Choice and the Brandon Click Memorial Award. Refreshments will be provided by Catering by Laura.
For more information, email Click at graysongallery@gmail.com.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St.