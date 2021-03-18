LLOYD Greenup County is one of three Kentucky school districts receiving grants to supply mobile internet hot spots to at-risk students, according to Connected Nation, a Kentucky-based national non-profit that works to expand technology access to underserved people.
The grant will supply 314 hot spots to Greenup students whose families have inadequate internet access, according to the organization.
The hot spots will enable the students to reengage in online classes they had been effectively shut out of when school buildings were shuttered during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to instructional coordinator Sarah Kelsey.
A survey of students last spring revealed about 25% either did not have internet access or the internet service they did have was inadequate.
Some families with multiple children and weak internet signals were reduced to connecting one child at a time to the internet, she said.
Teachers had tried sending home paper packets of classwork, but that did not work well because some families were unable to pick them up and drop them back off in a timely way and that made it difficult for teachers to help students when they needed it, Kelsey said.
The hot spots come with a one-year data plan and can be used either at home or elsewhere in the community, she said.
Principals at each school compiled lists of children who need them the most, she said.
The service is expected to start in July, and that means children can use them for summer school programs and in the coming year to catch up with material they missed or did not adequately complete during the previous school year, she said.
Greenup is one of 81 school districts and 43 non-profit organizations benefiting from the program, which is administered by Connected Nation and funded by AT&T, which is putting $10 million into the program.
In Kentucky, the other recipients are the Crittenden County School District and Volunteers of America Mid-States.
“What makes this program so critical is that it seeks to help students who have been disproportionately disconnected from formal learning opportunities due to COVID-19,” said Connected Nation chairman and CEO Tom Ferree in a statement. “The investment being made through the AT&T K-12 homework gap program will not only allow these kids to fully participate in remote learning now, but also to catch up on learning lost during the pandemic."