CATLETTSBURG The case of a Grayson man accused of selling a fatal dose of fentanyl in November 2020 was kicked down the road again due to the absence of a key witness for his upcoming trial.
Richard C. Waggoner, 20, was set to stand trial on July 31 in Boyd County Circuit Court. However, that date had to be scuttled due to an investigating officer being unavailable to testify that day, according to Judge John Vincent.
Vincent reset the trial for Feb. 12, 2024, with a pretrial conference date on Jan. 18, 2024.
Waggoner is currently serving a 10-year sentence for drug trafficking out of Carter County. The parole board chose to defer early release last month and he will be eligible again in July 2024.
In February 2022, a grand jury in Boyd County indicted him on a second-degree manslaughter charge, as well as drug trafficking offenses.