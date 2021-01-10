Local hospitals gave an update on their COVID-19 vaccination situation late last week.
On Thursday, St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead announced its limited allocation of coronavirus vaccines was quickly depleted as the it began administering its first community inoculations.
“Members of the community were lined up starting at 5:30 a.m. waiting to get in the door,” said Donald H. Lloyd II, SCH President/CEO. “The community’s quick adoption of the vaccine is a welcome signal of hope in our fight against COVID-19.”
Recipients of the vaccine at St. Claire so far include residents of Bath, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Morgan and Rowan counties who are health care workers, first responders or anyone age 70 or older. The limited allocation lasted just five hours.
SCH expects to receive more doses of the vaccine this week and will announce dates and times soon, as well as information regarding how to schedule an appointment. Visit st-claire.org/COVIDvaccine for more information.
King’s Daughters Medical Center released updates on its Facebook page late last week and over the weekend about COVID-19 vaccines.
KDMC CEO Kristie Whitlatch announced the hospital will complete Phase 1A vaccinations, which includes the first of two doses designated for health care workers, this week. The hospital has already begun making arrangements to vaccinate those who fall under the Phase 1B category — first responders and citizens 70 and older.
KDMC announced Friday that community scheduling for COVID vaccinations is now available on MyChart for those 70 and older.
Patients can log in to their MyChart account, select the “visits” tab at the top of the webpage (kingsdaughtershealth.com/mychart), and then select “schedule an appointment.” Select “COVID vaccine.” Patients may also call (606) 408-2683 (COVD) to schedule, however, be aware there may be an increase in hold times because of the community demand, KDMC posted on Facebook.