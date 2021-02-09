ASHLAND King’s Daughters Medical Center announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday that its appointments for the week had been filled. According to its post, KDMC will notify local residents as soon as it is able to schedule more appointments.
Individuals who fall into the 1C category for the COVID-19 vaccine may schedule vaccination appointments (next week) through King’s Daughters. Individuals in categories 1A and 1B may continue to schedule vaccinations as well.
The 1C category includes essential workers 18 and older in the following occupations: Education (teachers, support staff, daycare workers), food & agriculture, manufacturing, U.S. Postal Service workers, public transit workers, grocery store workers, transportation & logistics, food services, shelter & housing (construction), finance, IT & communication, energy, media, legal, public safety (engineers), water and wastewater.
The 1C category also includes adults who are at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 with the following health conditions: Cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down Syndrome, heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies, immunocompromised from solid organ transplant, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, smoking and Type 2 diabetes.
As a reminder, the 1A and 1B categories include health care personnel, first responders, corrections officers and individuals age 70 and above.
King’s Daughters is permitted to vaccinate only Kentucky residents or patients who are established with a King’s Daughters provider. If you are in the 1A, 1B or 1C categories and want to schedule an appointment, call (606) 408-COVD.