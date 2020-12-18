King’s Daughters Medical Center President and CEO Kristie Whitlatch posted a message to the community on the hospital Facebook page on Thursday, and highlighted a weary optimism that many have felt during the long weeks and months of the pandemic.
Weary because her team and other frontline workers around the country and the globe have been working exhausting shifts to care for those who have contracted COVID 19, and optimistic because there is now what appears to be a light at the end of what has been a long tunnel.
“Indeed, this holiday season brings us many reasons to look toward 2021 with joy and hope,” Whitlatch wrote. “This week, we were able to administer the first round of COVID-19 vaccine to 200 of our providers and team members who are at highest risk for exposure. This is something we have been hoping for all year. The Moderna vaccine on the horizon further fuels our hope.”
Whitlatch was honest about the challenges of logistics, but still maintained a positive outlook. “We don’t know yet when we will receive it, or how many doses, but we feel confident we will receive a supply for our team.”
Whitlatch also supplied some answers to the concerns of many in the area whose loved ones are currently in a facility for care.
“We also have confirmation our long-term care facility, Kingsbrook, will receive enough vaccine on Dec. 29 to immunize all residents and team members there,” Whitlatch wrote. “The pandemic has been especially hard for this group, as the facility has been in lockdown since early spring. Kingsbrook residents want to see their families, enjoy a meal in the dining room, and participate in group activities. I am hopeful that we will be able to make this happen for them soon.”
Along with the potential vaccination timelines, there have been many area residents who have asked when the general population might be able to receive the vaccine.
“I know everyone in the community is anxious to learn when they will be able to be vaccinated,” Whitlatch wrote. “Honestly, we don’t have an estimate of when that will happen. We currently are prioritizing vaccinations according to guidelines provided by the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with the focus on providers, team members and long-term care facilities.”
The need for continued precautions remains even with the arrival of the Pfizer vaccine, and soon the vaccine from Moderna, and Whitlatch spoke to that as well.
“While we are very excited to start receiving the vaccine, we cannot let our guard down, even among those who have received the vaccination,” she wrote. “The truth is, it is still essential that we all follow the infection prevention guidelines. Wear a mask. Practice social distancing. Avoid crowds and gatherings. Wash/sanitize your hands often. I know you are tired of hearing this, but these are the best things you can do right now to keep yourself and those you care about safe and healthy.”
Whitlatch also offered her own guidance on how residents should respond to the opportunity to receive the vaccination when it becomes available to them.
“When it comes time for you to receive your vaccination, I urge you to do so. I’ll share more about this as we have more information, but in the meantime, please visit the CDC website to read the latest about the vaccines and learn all you can. If you would like to hear first-hand from people who have received the vaccine, many frontline healthcare workers are sharing their experiences at #thisisourshot.”
“As has been my practice over these past several months, I would like to share with you some statistics,” Whitlatch wrote. “Please remember our numbers include all the counties we serve and therefore will not match one-to-one with the numbers reported by your local health department.”
Whitlatch noted the following:
• Our positivity rate has seen three straight weeks of decline, from a high of 11.8% the week of Nov. 29 to 8.8% this week.
• New cases this week (which ends today) stand at 452 compared to 917 the week of Nov. 29.
• So far in December, our COVID admissions stand at 146. This is roughly equivalent to our experience for all of November. On Thursday, we had 69 patients hospitalized for COVID.
• From Dec. 1-17, Iinpatient mortality stands at 24. This number is concerning as, with two weeks to go, it is higher than previous months. However, we remain hopeful that new medications and treatments we’ve brought online recently will help hold this number down.
“Finally, I want to thank everyone for doing your part throughout this difficult year. We are so close to defeating the virus. We have made it this far. Let’s finish strong. Together,” she wrote.