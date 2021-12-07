This month marks the two-year anniversary of the start of the COVID pandemic.
During that time there have been numerous variants as the disease mutates and continues to spread. The most recent variant, Omicron, illustrates the disease’s ability to change in what some may find surprising ways.
Dr. Charbel Salem, a Chief Medical Officer at King’s Daughters Medical Center, said the purpose of the virus that causes the disease isn’t to kill the host, but rather to reproduce and spread more quickly in an attempt to survive. The proof of this is that the S-Protein — the coronavirus “spike” that allows it to attach itself to human cells — has consistently mutated since 2019.
The damage the virus does to humans as it reproduces, including death, can be seen as collateral damage of that reproductive imperative. But Dr. Salem said that this isn’t a cause for relief. It could more accurately be said that the virus insists on surviving — and if that means killing humans in the process, then so be it.
Along that train of thought, the newest variant comes with a mixture of encouraging and discouraging information. Initial data (Dr. Salem stressed that more data is needed) indicates the Omicron variant is far more transmissible, but also has been seen to have somewhat reduced serious and lethal effects. As Dr. Salem stressed, it is too early to definitively measure those characteristics.
“There are a lot of uncertainties right now,” Dr. Salem said. “Science is progressing, rather than being static, and we are still learning about COVID. And the coronavirus is continuing to mutate. In addition to this, there may be variants that we have not noticed.”
Dr. Salem said the reasons for this could simply be because people were not hospitalized for it and recovered on their own without reporting it. But variants such as the Delta variant that cause increased hospitalizations will receive more attention from health professionals. And the Omicron variant, Dr. Salem said, has a significantly mutated S-Protein when compared to the initial virus, which means that it is more efficient in attaching itself to human cells.
“There is reason to be concerned that the mutation will allow the Omicron variant to spread faster than the Alpha version of the virus, and even the Delta variant,” Dr. Salem said. By comparison, the Alpha version was spreading from a single individual to one to two people, with the possibility of spreading to multiple people. The Omicron variant, however, generates the concern that a single individual can spread the virus to several people at the exposure event.
In addition, Dr. Salem said the medical community learned the initial virus was most likely to be spread after 10-15 minutes of direct exposure. With the Delta variant, and more so the Omicron variant, that time is drastically reduced to perhaps only a few minutes of direct exposure. There is also the growing concern that now it is possible that spread doesn’t require direct exposure. The virus may linger in the air with the potential to infect others and might travel beyond the 6 feet of recommended distance.
“I am not saying this to scare people, but as a way to explain why this virus continues to mutate,” Dr. Salem said. Data on the S-Protein reveals the virus can transmit itself more quickly, but the real question, he said, is this: Will the virus continue to be as lethal or more lethal than previous variants?
“Right now, there is anecdotal evidence from South Africa, Europe, and from those patients in the United States that have the Omicron variant that indicate this variant has achieved a more optimal transmissibility. But we aren’t certain if it will cause as serious trouble as previous variants,” Dr. Salem said. “I say this with a lot of trepidation and precaution because I don’t want this to be either reassuring or have the medical community thought of as fearmongering. We just want to state the facts.”
Dr. Salem said there is a lot of buzz in the media that the Omicron variant has developed a “common cold” reputation, meaning it transmits quickly and then disappears in a short period of time. But he said he resists that characterization.
“We don’t know if there is more transmissibility at this point, or whether there is less lethality,” he said. “We certainly hope so, but the scientific community is trying to determine this right now.” Dr. Salem said information will become more clear over the next few weeks.
One immediate cause for concern is the potential increased strain on an already overtaxed health care system, Dr. Salem said.
“The health care system will not be able to deal with a large volume of patients getting ill at the same time,” he said. “Yes, the scientific community might discover that this variant is less lethal, but if we suddenly have 20-30,000 people all infected in a very short span of time — which is what this Omicron variant seems to like to do — we will still have the large volume of admissions to the hospital. And the health care system in the United States, after three years of nursing and physician burnout, and overuse of resources, will not be able to handle it.”
This scenario will be further complicated by non-Covid illnesses such as seasonal flu and the common cold soon.
A COVID test that yields simply a positive or negative is faster than a test for a particular variant, which is much more labor intensive and can require as much as two weeks’ time. But, to date, there have been no reported Omicron tests in Kentucky.
“Right now, it seems to be only the Delta variant,” Dr. Salem said. “But remember that a week ago there was only one case in California. Now there are between 10 and 15 states that have reported it.”
The best defense is still vaccination and masking, Dr. Salem said. This applies even when an individual has had COVID and recovered, because the level of protection this provides and the length in time of that protection are difficult to measure. There have been cases, Dr. Salem said, when individuals have been reinfected a second time. This is especially true, he said, in the case of patients with comorbidities such as diabetes and high blood pressure.
“I have not yet seen a third reinfection, but I have seen a second infection multiple times in my practice,” Dr. Salem said.
This is also a concern with the Omicron variant because of the extreme mutation.
“The reinfection rate could be much higher with Omicron,” Dr. Salem said. “There are a lot of unknowns as to why some people are reinfected. And there are also questions of why one reaction is mild, and another second infection is severe. There may be certain genetic issues we haven’t determined yet. But of those who have reported being infected, then reinfected, the comorbidities seem to play a major role.”
Dr. Salem said a particular area of scrutiny is whether the current vaccines are as effective against the Omicron variant.
“The key is that we are trying to determine if the vaccines are as effective, but that doesn’t mean they are not effective. The vaccines target the S-Proteins, so they will ‘recognize’ at least some of the mutated S-Proteins in the Omicron variant,” he said. “So, there will still be antibodies to offer protection as well as memory immunity. It may not be as effective, but it will still be somewhat effective at least.”
More will be known as the studies and experiments done at universities across the country are completed, Dr. Salem said.
“These tests aren’t conducted in government labs,” he said. “They are conducted at universities with doctors, professors and scientists who don’t work for the government. And there is a huge scientific community in the United States working on the effectiveness of the vaccines.”
The vaccines, Dr. Salem said, have proven to reduce the severity of symptoms in those infected, and there is every reason to believe they will also yield that benefit with regards to the newest variant.
Boosters are highly recommended.
The current vaccination rate (excluding booster information) is 43.25% in Boyd, 47.73% in Greenup, and 46.62% in Lawrence County. Dr. Salem said those numbers are improving.
“I think we really need to thank our communities, because those numbers were down by 20% just two months ago,” Dr. Salem said. “I think the community has stepped up to the plate and heeded the precautions. And the closer we can get to 70%, the better we will all be.”