ASHLAND After 31 years, Susan Hunt announced she will step down as executive director of Community Hospice.
"I think 31 years is long enough," Hunt said, noting her husband retired a few years ago, and her retirement will enable them to travel or sightsee and to visit their two daughters, who live out of town.
The Ashland native was a member of the last class to graduate from Catlettsburg High School before it merged with Boyd County High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University and a master’s degree from the University of Kentucky in social work. She was working as the executive director of FIVCO Service Agency, which oversaw area senior centers, when the job came open in 1989 and a friend on the board of directors encouraged her to apply.
"We were a very small organization, caring for 60 to 70 patients a year," Hunt said. "Now, it’s more like 1,200 a year."
She said the growth had to do with a surge in interest in what Hospice offers.
“Nationally, it just kind of starting developing and it was a great service and more people started using it," she said. "It became more of a provider in our health care system."
Hunt’s guidance also has responsibility for the growth of Hospice, say those who have worked with her.
“Susan has been an exceptional leader for Community Hospice for many years, and her leadership has undoubtedly contributed to the growth and success of such a wonderful organization," said Autumn McFann, Board Chairwoman and CFO at King’s Daughters Medical Center. "As a board member for the last several years, it has been an honor and pleasure to work with Susan. We will miss her greatly and wish her the best in her much deserved retirement years.”
Karen Radjunas, a retired registered nurse, served on the board of directors of Community Hospice and has been a volunteer for 20 years. She knows very well how Hunt as contributed to the organization.
"We always really valuted her knowledge and experise," Radjunas said. "She kept us up to date and she stayed up to date herself."
She said Hunt maintained expectations for the highest quality of care and servce at Community Hospice.
"I think Susan is the gold standard for leadership," Radjunas said. "She served as ambassador of Hospice in our area and garnered so much support throughout her community, and she also has so much rapport with her staff, and I think that inspires them."
Radjunas noted she surrounds herself with "excellent people" who get the job done well.
"She’s also a nice person," Radjunas said. "I don’t care where you see her, she makes a point of coming over and speaking. She’s genuinely nice in the way she serves others and it may even be a calling. She exudes warmth and friendliness. That made her staff want to do well. She was sincere and wanted them to buy into that professionalism."
Hunt said she’s most proud of Hospice’s expansion into inpatient care with the opening of Community Hospice Care Center to provide general inpatient care as well as respite stays and care for those needing help with pain control and those waiting for a bed in a long-term care facility.
"When we were serving about 100 patients a day, I knew we could support it," Hunt said. "The board was open to the idea and the staff was excited." It was the first hospice inpatient facility licensed in Kentucky.
Hunt led the board in an intensive Capital Campaign to raise community support for the center’s construction; the 10-bed Community Hospice Care Center opened in February 2005. After continued growth, it was expanded to 15 beds in 2008.
Hunt will work until Jan. 29, helping her replacement, Rod Hieneman, get acclimated to the job. Hieneman, a Greenup County native, was chief operating officer at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital.
Meanwhile, Hunt looks to a future of traveling and visiting her daughters and their families.
"I like to read and garden a little," she said. "I have other volunteer interests, but I haven’t checked them out yet."
