COALTON Among the bright lights and aroma of funnel cake was the sound of horses, excited pooches and the clear dedication and love of their owners on Friday night.
Julie Helton stumbled upon inspiration for the Horse and Hounds Fun Show online. Last year, Helton said she ran into some rain and was looking for activities that could be held indoors at the Boyd County Fair.
By coincidence, or some might say fate, Helton saw a dog and pony show advertised on Google and decided to bring it to the Boyd County Fairgrounds.
Helton is an Agriculture teacher and 4-H leader at Boyd County High School. This is the second year Helton has brought the fun show to the fair.
The show invites locals to enter their four-legged pals into various just-for-fun categories or classes. This year the classes included a costume class, a dog show and a follow-me course where handlers are expected to lead their well-behaved animal through an obstacle course without a lead.
Before the excitement of the show, Julie Robinette was found in the stables. Alongside Robinette was Nikki and Blaze, two 14-year-old retired horses. The pair are primarily used now for trail riding and rehabbing.
In between offering treats and head pats, Robinette told the history between Nikki and herself.
Robinette was battling leukemia and suffering through the side effects of chemotherapy when Nikki got her back into the saddle.
“It was God’s perfect timing. She needed help and I needed help,” Robinette said.
Robinette went on to explain Nikki’s gentle temperament and recalled a time when she would mount Nikki just to shed some tears. Nikki’s support for Robinette never wavered and love at first sight blossomed into a therapeutic relationship for the pair.
Nikki’s mature soul was easily recognizable compared to her stall neighbor Blaze. Blaze loves treats and was known for his spinning in the ring — Robinette said the kids go wild for him.
In the stables beside Robinette were Boyd County High School students heavily involved with their horses as well.
Ella Crum, a junior at Boyd County, has been involved in the 4-H Club for nine years. She has shown goats, chickens, horses and pigs. Crum is also the President of the Horse and Livestock Club.
Crum helps maintain the horses and stables at the Boyd County horse stable and participates in various competitions. She has goals to continue her love of livestock into a career — whether it be as a professional rodeo-er or a livestock veterinarian.
Crum was accompanied to the show by her 16-year-old horse named Holly.
Emmi Vanhoose, another 4-H volunteer, has been involved in 4-H for three years. Her speciality lies in cows, horses, rabbits and chickens. She has been around animals and has loved them “all her life,” she said.
While the show brought fun and entertainment for the entire family, the participants’ devotion to their services and community partnerships shined through.
The Boyd County Fair wrapped up with motocross and a rodeo on Saturday evening.