CATLETTSBURG A letter sent to the Boyd County Fiscal Court on Monday shows up to $50 million could be invested in a horse racing track and gaming facility near Camp Landing.
The outfit, Revolutionary Racing Kentucky LLC, has applied to the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission for the ninth and last horse track license in the commonwealth, according to the letter.
That application will be for quarter horse racing, which is a shorter distance yet higher speed sprint than what's seen in thoroughbred racing.
The deal came on the recommendation of the governor's office — a copy of the letter shows Rocky Adkins, the senior adviser to Gov. Andy Beshear and the de-facto champion of eastern Kentucky, as included in the correspondence.
In a copy of the ordinance to be finalized Thursday at the Boyd County Fiscal Court, the letter from Revolutionary Racing Kentucky CEO Prentice Salter provides details regarding the proposed track, which would include 400 "historical horse racing terminals," food and beverage and other entertainment.
"Historical horse racing terminals" are essentially machines that replay old races, with the names of the jockeys and the horses withheld. The player then bets on a pony, much like a real horse race.
The historical horse racing aspect would be set up in the old Sears Building, which was originally slated to be the convention center. Thursday's vote will finalize the lease on the deal between Revolutionary Racing and the county, the owner of the building.
According to the letter, about 200 new jobs would be created at the Sears venue, which would generate around $45,000 in occupational tax assuming an average wage of $30,000 per year.
If the investment is $50 million, that could generate another $578,000 in local property tax.
Up to 5,000 additional room nights at local hotels are projected as well, generating $17,000 in hotel taxes, per the letter.
"Please again allow this letter to express our sincere appreciation for the welcome we have received and the consideration of a lease for the Sears building," Salter wrote. "We hope to be a part of your community for many successful years to come."
