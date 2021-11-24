GRAYSON The final event for the year at the Grayson Gallery and Art Center will be an opening reception for the “Hope and Inclusion” art show from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.
The event, sponsored by the Mountain Association, will feature more than 40 pieces of art submitted by 25 artists.
The Mountain Association, established in 1976 as the Mountain Association for Community Economic Development, included eight community organizations in eastern Kentucky and southwestern Virginia. The Mountain Association invests in people and places in eastern Kentucky to advance a just transition to a new economy that is more diverse, sustainable, equitable and resilient. The group’s website is mtassociation.org.
Co-sponsoring the reception will be the Huntington Blues Society All-Stars, which will perform throughout the evening.
Huntington Blues, which meets at 8 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at Black Sheep Burritos and Brews in Huntington, will receive donations made at the door to support winners of the “Local Challenge” of the International Blues Challege in Memphis. Representing the area at the IBC will be the Three’s Company Blues in the band division and Elijah Miller as a soloist. The event gives those on a local level to be heard on an international stage.
Refreshments by Friends of the Gallery will be provided.
Awards will be announced at 7:30 p.m. Patrons will choose the People’s Choice Award by voting for a favorite piece prior to the ceremony. The GGAC Board Choice and the Brandon Click Memorial Award have been chosen; each winner will receive $50. In addition, several selected pieces from the GGAC Artist Market will be featured and for sale at discounts up to 50% on Black Friday. Those who want to make purchases after the live event may do so by choosing art via a Facebook Album in support of “Artists Sunday” on Sunday. Works focused on the sponsor’s theme also will be eligible for two commissions as Mountain Association’s annual greeting card design. Art may be chosen as displayed or individual artists may be selected to create holiday artwork for both a “virtual” card and a printed card, which will be sent to the organization’s clients and friends.
The gallery’s next event will be “A Very Metal Christmas,” from 5 to 10 p.m. Dec. 10.
For more information, email director Dan Click at graysongallery@gmail.com.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third Street.