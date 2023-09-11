ASHLAND Thwarting the effects of the drug epidemic requires resources, and an announcement during the annual Appalachian Regional Commission on Monday in Ashland served as a loud and clear message that several projects are collecting funds to use in that battle.
Forty-three grants totaling about $14 million are being doled out toward various projects across 11 states in the ARC system.
Gayle Manchin, federal co-chair of ARC, opened the presentation and directed attention to a video shown at the Paramount Arts Center. It displayed all 43 organizations that received the latest round of grants through an initiative called INSPIRE — according to Appalachian Regional Commission, it addresses the substance use disorder crisis by creating or expanding a recovery ecosystem that will lead to work force entry or re-entry.
ARC awarded five Kentucky organizations more than $1.5 million in funds to promote recovery and work force stability.
Among them was Thrive Community Coalition, which is based in Martin County, for the Come Alive: Nurturing Recovery Through Training and Employment project.
In partnership with the Martin County prosecutor's office, the project will accept enrollees who are nearing competition of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment for peer mentoring, assessment and job training.
An additional goal of the project is to educate local businesses on the importance of second-chance employment.
Thrive’s motto is lifted from lyrics of a Casting Crowns song called “Thrive” — “It’s time for us to more than survive. We were made to thrive.”
Eric Mills and Duane Mills — no relation — accepted the $500,000 INSPIRE grant for Thrive.
Eric Mills said Thrive prioritizes people coming out of treatment centers and jails, or those in transition periods life such as women emerging from domestic violence situations.
“We see a lot of people who desire a better life, and are looking for more opportunity,” Eric Mills said, “but have never been in an environment of professionalism. They’ve been in very difficult circumstances around addiction, tough life, tough experiences, and have just had to fight to survive.”
Eric Mills said Thrive helps people learn to manage budgets and make plans and goals for themselves.
“Our goal is to come alongside folks in addiction and walk alongside them with peer mentoring and life coaching to develop actual life plans for them and their families, set goals and milestones for them,” he said. “Peer support specialists will hold them accountable, measure progress and, most importantly, encourage them along the way.
“We want to give them hope and a pathway,” he added.
Thrive was created in 2016 but went dormant, according to Eric Mills. He said it was reinvigorated in 2022.
Duane Mills said this award will go a long way in making an impact.
“I don’t know a family in Martin County who hasn’t been affected by addiction,” he said.
Gov. Andy Beshear recalled his time as Attorney General, when he said he sued more opioid makers and distributors than any other AG in the country.
"They watched our people die, while they recorded record profits," Beshear said.
Those lawsuits launched by his office, Beshear said, are bringing millions of dollars back to the state to aid in the state's fight against addiction.
"Let me tell you, this is blood money. We have to make sure it goes to the right places. This should be going to law enforcement, treatment and recovery," Beshear said.
According to a study by the World Population Review, Kentucky's recidivism rate — meaning the probability of a convicted criminal reoffending — within three years after release, has recently fallen from 46.5% to 32.2%.
Beshear credits the drop to prioritizing law enforcement, recovery and second-chances, whether by education or in the work force.
Southeast Community and Technical College ($490,150), Volunteers of America Mid-States ($465,208), Love Must Win ($50,000) and Morehead State University ($50,000) also received INSPIRE awards.
The MSU project is called Bettering Outcomes for the Second-Chance Employment: Creating Future Success for Employers and Employees.
The project, in partnership with the NEKY Area Health Education Center, Gateway Area Development District and Morehead-Rowan County Chamber of Commerce, will include a five-county research study and assessment into individuals in recovery, formally incarcerated or experiencing long-term unemployment.
The goal of the study is to aid in training programs for future employers and employees.
Morehead State University President Dr. Jay Morgan told The Daily Independent the project was written and led by Dr. Janette Ratliff.
"It revolves around individuals who need second chances, either from substance abuse, alcohol abuse, or some other issue they've had in their life," Morgan said. "The funds will go to foster a lot of the recovery process from that — both educationally, socially and otherwise.”
The award to MSU was presented by Beshear and Senior Adviser Rocky Adkins, a former Morehead State Eagle point guard.
With the funding for the study, Beshear said, "Kentuckians in recovery can be better connected to ... opportunities."
Love Must Win will aid 14 Appalachian counties.
Through the Elemental Recovery Program, Love Must Win aims to conduct an assessment in service gaps for residents.
The project will be completed in partnership with Eastern Kentucky Recovery, New Vista, Kentucky River Foothills, Kentucky Community & Technical College System, Eastern Kentucky University, Berea College and Kentucky Rural Health Association.
"This program will eventually include a one-year recovery and work force development experience at the Snug Hollow Farm in Estill County," Beshear said.
Volunteers of America Mid-States will use its funds for its Recovery Reintegration Program, a project for Lincoln, Pulaski, Rockcastle counties.
Their goal is similar to other recipients, with a specific focus on career planning and job placement with recovery-friendly employers.
"This is a group that has received grant after grant because they've earned it," Beshear said, adding VOA produces results.
The Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College in Cumberland received its grant for the Essential Skill HUB project to expand training and support systems of Kentuckians between the ages of 15-24.
"The program will help (eastern) Kentuckians gain digital literacy skills and certifications to help our young people battling addiction by steady employment," Beshear said.
The project is set to improve the work force in Bell, Harlan, Knox and Letcher counties.
Visit arc.gov/sud for more information.