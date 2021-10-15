ASHLAND Recently those driving on Winchester Avenue between can’t help but notice a brand new, attractive, very busy restaurant — Sonic — at the foot of the bridges leading people in and out of Ashland.
They also may be wondering what happened to Burger King. It had been at the southwest corner of Winchester Avenue and 13th Street since the 1970s. A vacant lot now takes up the place where many locals, and tourists, had dined before and after events across the street at the Paramount Arts Center.
Fans of the Whopper need not fear, because in June a Burger King employee told The Daily Independent that the building would be torn down in August, and rebuilt. The demolition was a little behind schedule, and the new building will be at least the third Burger King building at the heavily traveled location.
Sonic isn’t actually in its first building in Ashland either. For a short time Sonic had a location at 3301 13th Street — now the home of Zanzis, a popular regional pizza chain.
“I remember it being a Sonic,” said Larry Pennington, owner of the Ashland Zanzis. “And I remember years later, come and go from college, there was a used car lot. And I saw it was empty one time, and I took some pictures of it. Now it’s Blazers Plaza.”
Sonic was only listed in the 1980 Ashland City Directory. Sonic’s current location was the home of Weinfurtner Pontiac in 1980.
Sonic opened its first location in 1953 in Shawnee, Oklahoma, when it was known as Top Hat Drive-In. Sonic has 3,539 locations throughout 46 states and is headquartered on Johnny Bench Drive in Oklahoma City. Like Johnny Bench, Sonic hit a home run in the Ohio River Valley with the opening of Sonics in Cincinnati, Louisville, Maysville, Portsmouth and the new Sonic in Huntington this summer, and other cities along the Ohio River. Sonic is owned by Inspire Brands, the parent company of Buffalo Wild Wings and Arby’s.
One thing that hasn’t changed since 1980 is the great food and the possibility of having your dinner delivered by a carhop on roller skates.
“I remember it. Remember the people (carhops) on roller skates,” said Mark Maynard, former editor of The Daily Independent, of the original Sonic in Ashland, adding, “I remember the tater tots. Seems like they were one of the first with those.”
Tim Thirion, from Ashland, said of Ashland’s first Sonic: “Yeah, I ate there a couple of times. When they first opened, they (carhops) were on roller skates. It didn’t have a drive-thru.”
Thirion also said the new Sonic is definitely bigger than the old one.
“They used to have a hamburger I liked that had barbecue sauce on it,” Thirion said.
“I remember the Western Hills Plaza. Because I remember the IGA was still there at least some of the time I was in high school,” said Kevin Welch, of vague memories of Sonic and its neighbor across 13th Street. Welch’s father, the late David Welch, was Ashland’s mayor during Sonic’s first era in Ashland. Welch lives in Frankfort and said he eats at Sonic there, and he mentioned that there is a Sonic in Georgetown also. Welch said Sonic’s onion rings are very good.
“It didn’t last long. Location just didn’t seem to work,” Maynard said. “Food was good enough. Maybe they couldn’t find enough people willing to work in roller skates. I’d have been a disaster. Hard to find people to work in sneakers today.”
Just like four decades ago, Sonic is still pleasing a new generation of fans.
“The ice cream’s good,” said Grace Potter, enjoying dinner in a dining area under a canopy attached to the building. Potter, from Greenup, also said the strawberry cheesecake is good. She said Ashland’s Sonic is bigger than the one in Portsmouth, mentioning that Ashland has two carryout drive-thru lines and Portsmouth just has one.
Eric Downey, from Flatwoods, was on his first trip to the new Sonic after already visiting Sonic in Portsmouth and Huntington.
“It’s about the same size (as Ashland Sonic). It used to be Bojangles,” Downey said of Sonic in Huntington. “I like the chili cheese dog.”
Downey’s daughter, Jennifer Downey, said she’s been to Sonic’s longtime location in Barboursville. “I like the milkshakes and their slushes. Their slushes are good. I came here last week and some of the people (carhops) were on skates. It’s pretty fun.”
Selina Stanley, President of Operations for Northfork Restaurant Group, owner of the new Sonic, said, “We don’t force them (carhops) to skate. We encourage them to skate. It’s what they’re comfortable with. We have skates on hand for them if they want to attempt it. We have a few that are skating there in Ashland.”
Sonic annually holds a competition (in most locations) to determine the best skating carhop in its system.
Stanley has been burning the candle at both ends with the extremely busy first week in Ashland, and also checking on other Sonics that Northfork owns in nine states. She was interviewed by telephone during a brief break in Nashville.
“I’ll be back in Ashland tomorrow at noon,” Stanley said. Stanley and others from Northfork’s office in Springfield, Missouri, came to Ashland to help Sonic open on Oct. 5. She also has an office in Paducah.
Stanley said Ashland’s Sonic has about 50 employees and 20-25 are full time. She said they hope to have about 60 employees. If Stanley was used as an example, the new employees have something positive to aspire to.
“I’ve been with Sonic for about 31 years. I was a skating carhop back when I was only 14,” Stanley said of her Sonic roots in West Plains, Missouri. “I was a general manager when I turned 18 and it’s been my career ever since.”
“The community has been totally supportive, and patient with us because of the lines we’ve had,” Stanley said.
Sonic is open from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. every day.