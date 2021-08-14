HALDEMAN Hoodlums in the Holler returned to the Haldeman-Hayes Crossing Community Center for the 10th consecutive year.
The annual event involved a car show, model car show and a Miss Hoodlums in the Holler pin-up contest where contestants dressed in vintage 1940s, ’50s and ’60s attire.
“I think that whenever they see the photos online of past contests, they see the vintage style, and it’s starting to come back as a more popular thing,” said Ashley Bowen, an organizer of the Miss Hoodlums contest. “It takes you back, and you kind of get a little respect for what the ladies back then had to do just for a day and all the stuff they had to wear.”
The four contestants ranged from the age of 6 to 73 and answered questions like their favorite classic car, favorite vintage song and what inspired them to join.
“It’s non-formal. It’s laid-back, I guess you could say. I want it to be fun, laid-back and easygoing,” said Bowen. “I don’t want anyone to have to practice this or practice that.”
The Junior Miss Hoodlums category was won by Heidi Keller, a 6-year-old from Haldeman who stated in the contest that she was a sixth-generation “hoodlum.” The title of Queen of the Holler was awarded to 73-year-old Morehead native Janet Conn, who never expected to win the contest when she entered.
“As old as I am, it’s nice to know I can win still,” said Conn. Conn entered the contest after being encouraged by her sister, who gave her a dress made more than 100 years ago by another Morehead native.
The car show also presented 35 awards and next year’s show is already in the works, according to John Bailey with the Carter County Cruisers club.
“It’s a lot of hard work. We all got families and children and jobs, other interests. Especially a show like this, there’s a lot that goes into it. A month or two months ago we started planning next year’s show,” said Bailey. “It’s hard, but always on the day of the show everything works out.”
Bailey was looking forward to next year’s car show, which will mark their 40th anniversary of car shows and will add five new awards for the entrants.
“I have guys that after the show, even if they don’t get an award, they will get ahold of us and say ‘I had a lot of fun. I’ll be back next year,’” said Bailey. “That makes you feel really good, to know that they’re coming not because they got an award but because they had a good time.”