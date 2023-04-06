The 2023 version of the River Town Fair will be a little extra patriotic in Vanceburg on May 6.
Thanks to an eager volunteer, some dependable city workers, support from the mayor and a backing from the community, a Military Heroes Banner Project that started with a humble goal has taken off.
Howard McCann, an Army veteran (1968-70) originally from Vanceburg, is not surprised at the remarkable response.
“Lewis County’s full of veterans,” said McCann, who now lives in Dayton, Ohio, after having worked for the Department of Defense at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for 38 years. “There aren’t a whole lot of people there in Vanceburg, but there’s a whole lot of pride.”
The idea formed last year, according to McCann, when a group decided to recognize Lewis Countians killed in action in Vietnam. There were 14 soldiers who fall under that category.
“At the time, I said, ‘We gotta go farther than this,’” McCann remembered.
Mayor Dane Blankenship called McCann — a spry 75-year-old — “the bulldog behind” the project.
“Just trying to give a little back to my hometown,” McCann said.
Greta May and Brenda Bear are two others who have played instrumental roles.
“It has done so much better than we ever dreamed of,” Blankenship said. “It’s been a great thing for us.’
Blankenship said he’s fielded a slew of phone calls about the project — all complete with positive feedback.
The 18-by-28-inch banners are hanging throughout the city. McCann has been handling the details that are printed on each one. Bear, who is a graphic designer bringing these colorful banners to life, said the mission was to rack up 100 before May.
Blankenship said city workers plan to put several more up on Tuesday, and the total will climb to 115 at that point.
“We’re going to be at 150 in no time,” said the mayor.
Blankenship’s family is full of veterans, so it’s well-represented throughout the city.
McCann has a banner of his own, plus several close connections. Among them are his brother, his father in-law and his wife’s uncle.
His father in-law, Frederick Stafford, was an Army man who served in the South Pacific during World War II.
As the story goes, when Stafford returned home to Vanceburg, he kissed the ground at the depot.
“I made sure he put his banner in front of that depot,” McCann said. “It’s there with his son in-law, who’s deceased.”
Out of the banners installed so far, 19 different wars or skirmishes are represented, according to McCann.
Blankenship and Bear both called it a “fantastic project for our town.”
The mayor emotionally recalled one instance in which a woman wanted a banner for a family member but couldn’t afford it.
“Another guy standing there (in the city hall) said, ‘I’ll pay for it.’ That lady just sat there and, it just meant so much to her,” Blankenship said.
Cost of a banner is $65, McCann. Call City Hall at (606) 796-3044 for more information.
