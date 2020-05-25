American Legion Post 76 honored fallen veterans on Friday, the start of Memorial Day Weekend, by placing American Flags on graves at local cemeteries. The group served lunch to King’s Daughters Medical Center health care workers on Saturday.
Karl D. Chapman, 84, of South Shore, Ky., passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at South Shore Nursing and Rehab Center. Karl was born May 18, 1935, to the late James P. and Verna Chapman. He was preceded in death by his wife, W. Irene Shepherd Chapman and a daughter, Jettie D. Chapman Warnock. …
