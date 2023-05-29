WURTLAND Under a constant drizzle, the Greenup County War Memorial had Sunday’s Memorial Day Celebration to remember the sacrifice of those who died in service to the nation.
The keynote speaker was Virgil Headley, a 100-year-old World War II veteran in the U.S. Navy.
“I’m thankful for those I served with,” Headley said.
“There were 35 men up the creek I lived on who served,” Headley, who grew up in Lincoln County, West Virginia, said. “Five of them died in service.”
Headley said he enjoyed his time in the Navy and found being in service, “an easy job.”
Headley moved to Boyd County with his wife, Weltha Marie, and had a career at Southern States in Ashland.
“I retired from there 37 years ago,” Headley told the crowd as he was assisted by his granddaughter, Amy Russell.
Headley said he still works in his garden and takes walks each day.
“I thank the Lord, He’s taken care of me,” Headley said.
Greenup County Judge-Executive Bobby Hall said it was an honor for Headley to call Greenup County home.
Keith Hammond, president of the Greenup County War Memorial, spoke about the improvements the memorial has seen over the last year.
Russell High School student Noah Brand sang the National Anthem and Tony Wilson sang two patriotic songs.
Members of the Lt. Col. Vance Huston 1345 Detachment of the Marine Corps League presented a 21-gun salute as a bugler played “TAPS.”