ASHLAND The Nurse Honor Guard of the River Cities held a pinning ceremony on Saturday to recognize the efforts of their members. Those efforts have a fairly broad scope but center around performing ceremonies to honor the lives of nurses who have passed.
The group typically works with local funeral homes. With the permission of the family members, they attend funerals or memorial services in the traditional white nurses’ uniforms. They stand guard at the casket or urn during the visitation and honor the fallen nurse with a tribute. The tribute they provide is at no cost to the families whose loved ones they help honor.
“We first got started on Sept. 26, 2019,” Dorothy Spillman said. “That was when we had our very first meeting, but officially we started in March of 2020.”
Spillman said in the intervening time the organization was setting up their LLC and is currently working on their nonprofit status. Once that is set up, they will be able to receive charitable donations, but for the moment the group is only allowed to accept gifts.
Spillman said the purpose of their organization is to pay tribute to nurses when the pass away. Currently the organization has 36 active members, but they encourage anyone who is an RN, LPN or nurse practitioner to join their ranks.
They can do so by contacting Spillman at (606) 615-1530. Typically, the group, located in Ashland, serves a 50-mile radius, but they have traveled as far as Lexington and West Hamlin, Ohio, to provide a tribute when no other organization could provide one.
“When we do this, we receive the blessing,” Spillman said. “Nurses are seldom paid the tribute and honor they deserve.”
That lack is something her organization intends to change, and Spillman said that she personally is in contact with local funeral homes to be certain that no fallen nurse is excluded or lacks the proper tribute at their passing.
“I don’t want a nurse to not have the recognition they deserve at their passing,” she said. Spillman said she always goes through the funeral home to contact the families and give them the option for the tribute.
“If we get a call and we can get to them, we will go,” she said.
Spillman said she believes that it also helps the families during their time of grief, providing comfort in the knowledge that there are others who honor their loved one’s memories as well.
After each service the organization presents the family with a Florence Nightingale lamp, and Spillman said one family member of a fallen nurse told her that they appreciated everything the Nurse Honor Guard did and will cherish the lamp in remembrance of their mother.
The Nurse Honor Guard also participates in the Wreaths Across America honoring fallen soldiers, and gives awards to nursing students to help with their expenses.