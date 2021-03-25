WURTLAND Few communities can claim a Medal of Honor recipient among their population.
Greenup County has two, and on Thursday the community celebrated their valor in an annual Medal of Honor Day observance.
“The average citizen doesn’t know what these guys went through,” said Medal of Honor committee member Tom Clay, speaking of Wurtland resident Ernie West and the late John “Jack” Collier, who was from Worthington.
Both men were bona fide heroes who grew up within a mile of each other, worked for the railroad before joining the service, and fought in Korea with valor so exceptional they were singled out for the nation’s highest military honor.
West received his for several other wounded soldiers under heavy fire that wounded and ultimately cost him one eye.
Collier was awarded the medal posthumously for jumping on a grenade to shield nearby men.
The day is commemorated each year on or about March 25, the anniversary of the first medal award in 1863, Clay said.
The medal has been awarded about 3,500 times since then, he said.
The Greenup committee also awards three yearly $500 scholarships, one each to students from Greenup County, Russell and Raceland-Worthington high schools. Students vie for the scholarships by writing and submitting essays on what the medal means to them, Clay said.
The ceremony was held at the Greenup County War Memorial on U.S. 23 in Wurtland. Also taking part were members of the Greenup County High School JROTC. On exhibit were two paintings, one of West and one of Collier, by artist Bryan Mosier, who teaches art at Greenup County High School.