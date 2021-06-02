SOUTH SHORE South Shore resident and business owner Brenda Hays said the idea to open a beverage center on her property near the Brickyard was originally the idea of her late husband, Bill Hays.
“He would look over at the building and say that it would be a great place to put a beverage center,” Hays said. “But unfortunately, that wasn’t allowed until after he had passed away.”
The building was one of several owned by the Hays family, and the family had operated several businesses from that location in years past.
When Greenup County recently approved the sale of alcohol and spirits in the area, Hays decided that she would make her late husband’s desire come true.
“I found out quickly that this type of business is much harder to start than others,” Hays said. Whereas in many other businesses all that was needed was a business license and good bookkeeping, she said that anything concerning the sale of alcohol and spirits is much more regulated and dealing with that was something she had to learn quickly to get the business up and running.
“It’s sort of funny that I would gamble everything that I had to set this up,” Hays said. But she said her husband had thought it would be a good idea, and that she knew that not only was the opportunity there, but that someone else would take advantage of it if she didn’t.
The business she was in previously — selling furniture — had changed dramatically. Before, she said, they had been able to pick and choose exactly what type and how many pieces she ordered; but that changed to being required to order a truckload and essentially take whatever was sent to her. Reselling under those terms was incredibly challenging, Hays said.
But it was not as though setting up the new business proved easy, Hays said.
“It was difficult because no one would talk to you, not the banks or the distributors, until you had you license,” Hays said. And planning the setup for the business wasn’t easy, either. A friend of hers knew some people who ran liquor stores in other areas and put her in contact with them, which was helpful, but also proved frustrating.
“I didn’t even know what to ask them to get advice,” Hays said. “It was all new, and whatever those people could tell me was based upon a different demographic of people,” she said. But in spite of the challenges, she pressed on.
“I finally got the license on his (her late husband’s) birthday, and then I could talk to the banks,” Hays said. This started the process, financially, she said, but it was another organization that proved invaluable to her.
“I was able to go through FIVCO,” Hays said. “They are amazing and helpful people. They told me where to go to research things like projected sales, that I knew nothing about. How would I have found that — would I pull those numbers out of the air?”
After FIVCO had proven so helpful, one of the banks she spoke with directed her to the Small Business Development Center in Morehead. Between those sources she was able to put things together and begin ordering from distributors.
Still, Hays’ challenges were still not over. The pandemic affected the timing of her orders’ arrival and even what was available. She had ordered shelving of a certain height, for instance, to display the different brands and types of liquor, and was told her order would arrive in a two- to three-week window. Not long after placing the order, however, the manufacturer contacted her to say those shelves were out of stock; fortunately, and to their credit, they managed to offer a more expensive substitute to her at the price of her original order.
But the challenges of the new business — and even the need to replace the roof of her building — did not stop Hays.
South Shore Beverage Center is open for business, and business has proven to be good so far.
“Everyone has been really supportive,” Hays said of her customers, who range from South Shore locals to others from around the region.
South Shore Beverage Center, located just past the Brickyard at 46 Depot Drive, offers not only a wide range of liquors, but also has a special “Beer Depot” specially built and calibrated to keep beer at just the right temperature. And along with regular favorites, Hays said she is in contact with local and regional independent breweries to provide their products for sale at her store.
“We want to provide the best variety for our customers in an ambiance they will appreciate and enjoy,” Hays said. “I have had a lot of people tell me how great the place looks, and they have commented that my selection of alcohol is better than in a lot of larger stores.”
Hays said she is grateful for all of the support she has received and invites everyone (who is over 21) to come and check out South Shore Beverage Center in person. To check hours and availability, call (606) 932-4000.